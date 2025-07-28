Neutron Engineering Expands Operations To West Africa Following Strategic Delegation To Côte D'ivoire

GB Group Global

Company Joins U.S.-Africa Business Center's May 2025 Delegation, Announces Key Investments in West African Market

- Brandon Lockett, CEO of Neutron EngineeringCOLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Neutron Engineering , a leading provider of innovative IT services and solutions, today announced its strategic expansion into West Africa followingparticipation in the U.S.-Africa Business Center's high-profile May 2025 delegation to the region. The company attended the prestigious Africa CEO Forum and AmCham Business Summit in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, where it engaged in critical bilateral discussions with key regional leaders.Strategic West African Market EntryAs part of its international growth strategy, Neutron has made significant investments to establish business operations in Côte d'Ivoire, marking the company's first major expansion into the African continent. This strategic move positions Neutron to deliver comprehensive IT services and solutions across West Africa's rapidly growing technology sector."Our participation in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce/Africa Business Center delegation provided invaluable insights into the tremendous opportunitiesavailable in West Africa's digital transformation landscape, increasing adoption of AI-powered solutions, and promising efforts to expand opportunitiesfor local talent to enter the Technology industry,” said Brandon Lockett, CEO of Neutron Engineering. "The relationships we built and the market intelligence we gathered during the AmCham Business Summit have been instrumental in shaping our expansion strategy and we look forward to great opportunities for collaboration and expansion.”Championing U.S.-Africa Commercial EngagementDuring the delegation, Neutron actively championed U.S. business community policy priorities for enhanced commercial engagement throughout West Africa. The company participated in high-level discussions focused on:- Strengthening bilateral trade relationships- Promoting technology transfer and innovation partnerships- Supporting sustainable economic development initiatives- Advancing digital infrastructure development across the region- The use of AI (artificial intelligence) to deliver innovative capabilities.Commitment to Continental GrowthBuilding on the momentum from the successful delegation, Neutron is committed to expanding its footprint across the African continent. The company's initial focus on Côte d'Ivoire serves as a strategic launching point for broader regional operations, with plans to deliver cutting-edge IT services andsolutions that support the continent's digital transformation, enhanced cybersecurity, and expansion of secure critical infrastructure."The Africa CEO Forum and our bilateral engagements demonstrated the immense potential for U.S. technology companies to contribute meaningfully toAfrica's economic growth," added Brandon Lockett. "We're excited to be at the forefront of this partnership, bringing our technical expertise and innovativesolutions to support local businesses and communities.”Neutron has selected Mr. Pierre Tadem as the Operations Chief for Neutron West Africa. Mr. Tadem is a native of Cameroon, joined Neutron in 2022, andspends most of his time supporting large Healthcare IT-related initiatives.“For me, being here is nostalgic. The future is bright and I'm excited to bring the best Neutron has to offer to my beautiful homeland, added Mr. Tadem.”Teaming with GB Group GlobalNeutron will be working with Dr. Gloria B. Herndon and the team at GB Group Global who'll assist Neutron with its path to success in a variety of business engagements throughout the continent.About the U.S.-Africa Business Center DelegationThe May 2025 delegation brought together leading U.S. companies and business leaders to explore commercial opportunities in West Africa. The mission included participation in the Africa CEO Forum, the AmCham Business Summit, and strategic bilateral meetings with government officials, businessleaders, and key stakeholders across the region.About Neutron EngineeringNeutron Engineering is a US/Maryland-based provider of innovative IT services and solutions, specializing in securing critical infrastructure, datacenter/high performance architecture, network architectures, and managed services. Founded in 2013, the company has built a reputation for delivering cutting-edgetechnology solutions that drive business transformation and growth.

