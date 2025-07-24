Siemens, PTC, And Dassault Systèmes Named Leaders In ABI Research's PLM Assessment For Large Discrete Manufacturers Aras Gaining Momentum

NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market has witnessed significant developments over the past year with the rise of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), digital twins, and Generative AI (Gen AI) becoming integral for large discrete manufacturers. ABI Research , a global technology intelligence firm, evaluated 10 PLM vendors and accompanying software to determine which solutions are sufficiently servicing the needs of large discrete manufacturers based on levels of innovation and implementation.

Although distinct in nature, large discrete manufacturers across eight industry verticals (A&D, Automotive, Electronics, Heavy Equipment, Industrial Machinery, Medical Devices, and Other Transportation) share commonalities that are dictating the market. "Large discrete manufacturers are favoring solutions that can be deployed as SaaS, have flexible payment structures, integrated Gen AI copilots, and do not require extensive modification and customization from system integrators or third-party value-added resellers (VARs)," states James Iversen, Industry Analyst.

Siemens, PTC, and Dassault Systèmes are the leading PLM vendors with their respective solutions, Teamcenter, Windchill, and Enovia. Siemens Teamcenter is the overall leader with standout scores coming from incorporating the largest partner ecosystem for external software integration, the highest market share for large discrete manufacturers, and an industry-leading Gen AI position with Teamcenter Copilot. PTC placed second with strengths in digital thread creation, product tracking through real-time updates, and a desirable customer support model for post-sale maintenance. Dassault Systèmes rounds out the leadership category, outperforming the market average by providing robust Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) capabilities, modular and role-based purchasing, along with high scores for digital thread creation with the connection to the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

Aras and their PLM software Innovator is an Innovation leader, with capabilities rivaling and surpassing those of Siemens, PTC, and Dassault Systèmes. Aras' highest scores came from strengths in low-code API management, the integration of AI assisting chatbots, and robust Out-of-the-Box (OOTB) functionality so manufacturers are less reliant on SIs and VARs.

Large discrete manufacturers share priorities when it comes to the functionality and deployment of PLM solutions. All require fast time-to-value, flexible solution architecture, and new technology additions such as Gen AI. With the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) for Large Discrete Manufacturers competitive assessment, vendors and end users can see how PLM software competes in the market, and where vendors can improve offerings to better facilitate the needs of large discrete manufacturers.

These findings are from ABI Research's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) For Large Discrete Manufacturers competitive assessment. This report is part of the company's Industrial and Manufacturing research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

ABI Research是一家全球性的技术情报公司,拥有得天独厚的优势,充当终端市场公司和技术解决方案提供商之间的桥梁,通过提供独家研究和专业性指导,推动成功的技术实施和提供经证明可吸引和留住客户的战略,无缝连接这两大主体。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit .

Contact Info :

Global

Jason Scheer

Tel: +1.516.624.2558

[email protected]

SOURCE ABI Research

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED