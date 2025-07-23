Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Yandex Türkiye Unveils AI Tools for Stronger Presence

2025-07-23 04:14:15
(MENAFN) Yandex Türkiye has introduced a series of summer enhancements, launching innovative artificial intelligence-based services aimed at enhancing user experiences in finance management, trip organization, and search capabilities.

These initiatives form part of the company’s broader mission to broaden its digital offerings and solidify its role within Türkiye’s expanding technology and transportation landscapes.

The newly introduced platforms, named Yandex Travel and Yandex Finance, are designed to assist users in effortlessly organizing both leisure and business travel, as well as tracking financial data with real-time accuracy.

These tools reflect a growing trend of digital convenience tailored to dynamic consumer needs.

These features are now embedded within Yandex's search engine, Yazeka, and its interactive response platform, Yandex Cevap.

Among the notable additions is the “Reasoning Mode,” which allows individuals to access more comprehensive and organized responses drawn from a wider array of informational sources, enhancing the depth of user interaction.

Yandex Türkiye’s Chief Executive and Yandex Search International CEO, Alexander Popovskiy, emphasized the company’s aspirations in the Turkish market, with a strong focus on smart technology and transportation solutions.

He highlighted the current limitations of the ride-hailing sector and suggested that easing regulations could lead to substantial improvements.

“We have always been saying that the Turkish market is significantly underserved in terms of ride-hailing, in terms of taxi services. We believe that the market will benefit a lot from liberalization. The current regulation is very strict. Supply is very limited. It is sensible in such cities like Istanbul,” Popovskiy stated in an interview with a news agency.

