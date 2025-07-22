Fake Firms, Forged Papers: ED Exposes ₹30 Cr Loan Scam In Srinagar
The ED named 12 individuals in its chargesheet, including the then Canara Bank Branch Manager Kuldeep Kumar and several travel company owners who allegedly used fabricated documents to avail credit facilities under the guise of promoting tourism.
Among the accused are Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat of M/s Space Travels, Gowhar Nazir Shah of M/s Greenland Travels, and Mushtaq Ahmad Wani of M/s Al-Khair Haj & Umrah Services, among others. The ED said these entities were either non-existent or shell companies used to siphon off funds through fake travel businesses.
The fraudulent loans were issued between 2012 and 2014 without proper verification, and many of the firms defaulted soon after, triggering suspicions. The ED began probing the case based on a chargesheet filed earlier by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2019.
As part of the ongoing probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED has already attached properties worth ₹4.82 crore. These include land and residential assets believed to be purchased using proceeds of crime.Read Also Showroom Blacklisted For Selling 'Fake' Carpet In Kashmir Cop Among 3 Booked For Securing Jobs On Fake Documents
According to officials, the accused diverted the loan amounts for personal enrichment, violating the terms and purpose of the loans. The agency noted that public funds were systematically looted through forged documents, inflated invoices, and fake credentials.
A special court in Srinagar has taken cognisance of the ED's complaint and further proceedings are expected in the coming weeks. Investigations into money trails and possible involvement of other officials are ongoing, the ED said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment