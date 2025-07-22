Fake Firms, Forged Papers: ED Exposes ₹30 Cr Loan Scam In Srinagar

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) in a ₹30 crore money laundering case linked to a massive loan fraud involving Canara Bank's Residency Road branch in Srinagar. The scam, which came to light during investigations by the CBI and ED, involved the sanctioning of loans against fake firms and forged documents, resulting in major losses to the public sector bank.

The ED named 12 individuals in its chargesheet, including the then Canara Bank Branch Manager Kuldeep Kumar and several travel company owners who allegedly used fabricated documents to avail credit facilities under the guise of promoting tourism.

Among the accused are Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat of M/s Space Travels, Gowhar Nazir Shah of M/s Greenland Travels, and Mushtaq Ahmad Wani of M/s Al-Khair Haj & Umrah Services, among others. The ED said these entities were either non-existent or shell companies used to siphon off funds through fake travel businesses.

The fraudulent loans were issued between 2012 and 2014 without proper verification, and many of the firms defaulted soon after, triggering suspicions. The ED began probing the case based on a chargesheet filed earlier by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2019.

As part of the ongoing probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED has already attached properties worth ₹4.82 crore. These include land and residential assets believed to be purchased using proceeds of crime.

According to officials, the accused diverted the loan amounts for personal enrichment, violating the terms and purpose of the loans. The agency noted that public funds were systematically looted through forged documents, inflated invoices, and fake credentials.

A special court in Srinagar has taken cognisance of the ED's complaint and further proceedings are expected in the coming weeks. Investigations into money trails and possible involvement of other officials are ongoing, the ED said.