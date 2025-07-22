Elixir MD, Inc. Expands Into Mexico Through Strategic Partnership With Dr. Leonardo Moreno-Tevizo And Dr. Andrés Bello Cárdenas To Launch The Innovative ELIXIR MDTM Device

Elixir MD, Inc. Expands Into Mexico Through Strategic Partnership With Dr. Leonardo Moreno-Tevizo And Dr. Andrés Bello Cárdenas To Launch The Innovative ELIXIR MDTM Device
IRVINE, Calif. and MEXICO CITY, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ELIXIR MD, Inc., a pioneer in advanced aesthetic non-invasive medical technology and treatment protocols, is proud to announce continued global expansion with entry into Mexico. Expansion into Mexico is powered by a strategic partnership with renowned plastic surgeons Dr. Leonardo Moreno-Tevizo and Dr. Andrés Bello Cárdenas .
"Elixir MDTM was created to serve the needs of plastic surgeons, with proprietary medical devices that enable patients to return to life faster, feel better, and attain superior outcomes," said Ewan Mohammed, CEO of Elixir MD, Inc. "We are thrilled to partner with Drs. Moreno and Bello to lead our global expansion into Mexico, our 17th country."
Dr. Leonardo Moreno-Tevizo stated, "I'm excited to bring ELIXIR MDTM proprietary technology and treatment protocols to my patients. ELIXIR MDTM allows me to deliver more precise and comfortable treatments, transforming patient recovery and satisfaction." Dr. Andrés Bello Cárdenas added, "Elixir MD's technology sets a new standard for reducing recovery time. I'm proud to be the launch partner to bring the power of ELIXIR MDTM to my patients."
About Mexican Aesthetic Medicine
Mexico is the third-largest country by volume for plastic surgery procedures globally, behind only the USA and Brazil (El País , Grand View Research , Reddit ). Demand in Mexico is underpinned by domestic and international patients, fueled by growing social media driven demand, medical tourism (Mexico is the second-largest global destination for aesthetic procedures ), and rising domestic middle-class adoption. Mexico's aesthetic medicine market reached approximately $2.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach over $6.1 billion by 2030, approximately 15.6% annual growth.
About ELIXIR MD, Inc.
Based in Irvine, California, ELIXIR MD, Inc., is on a mission to usher a new era in plastic surgery patient recovery within 48 hours by the year 2030. We operate in 17 countries, including the United States and have provided >22,000 hours of treatment for plastic surgery patients. Our growing portfolio of devices, including FDA-cleared ELIXIR MDTM and EVA 3DTM have been built from the ground-up around the "360 Aesthetic Recovery Model" with clinically-validated treatment protocols from pre-surgical analysis to post-surgical care that improve patient satisfaction and transform patient outcomes. Learn more at: .
SOURCE ELIXIR MDTMWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- Gamesquare Completes $5 Million Ethereum Purchase As Part Of $100 Million Treasury Strategy
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
CommentsNo comment