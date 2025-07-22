Chinese Off-Road Motorcycle Manufacturer BSE Makes Strong Debut At São Paulo Electronics Exhibition, Signals South American Expansion Plans

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Established manufacturer showcases off-road motorcycles at Brazil's premier electronics trade show, exploring strategic market opportunities

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhejiang Bosuer Motion Apparatus Co., Ltd. ("BSE" or "Bosuer"), a leading dirt bike manufacturer in China, successfully concluded its participation in the electronics exhibition held in São Paulo from June 23-26, marking a significant milestone in the company's international expansion strategy.

The four-day exhibition provided BSE with a valuable platform to showcase its innovative range of off-road motorcycles to Brazilian industry professionals, distributors, and potential partners. The company's presence at one of South America's influential electronic exhibitions underscores its commitment to expanding its global footprint in the promising Brazilian market.









"Participating in this São Paulo exhibition has been an eye-opening experience for BSE," said a company spokesperson. "The enthusiastic response from Brazilian visitors has reinforced our confidence in the South American market's potential. Brazil's diverse landscape and growing enthusiasm for motorsports create ideal conditions for our wholesale dirt bike products."

During the exhibition, BSE representatives engaged with local distributors, retailers, and motorsports communities to better understand market dynamics and consumer preferences. The company aims to establish strong local partnerships that will facilitate its entry into the Brazilian off-road motorcycle segment.









Founded in 2002, BSE has built a solid reputation for producing high-quality off-road motorcycles that combine advanced engineering with competitive pricing. The company's products cater to both recreational riders and professional motorsports enthusiasts, featuring robust designs engineered for challenging terrain.

The company plans to leverage insights gained from this market research trip to develop tailored products and marketing approaches that resonate with Brazilian consumers, positioning itself for continued international growth in emerging South American markets.









About BSE

Established in 2002, BSE is a Chinese manufacturer specializing in off-road motorcycles for recreational and professional use. The company has built a strong reputation in domestic and foreign markets for producing reliable, high-performance motorcycles and is actively pursuing international expansion opportunities across South America.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at







CONTACT: Contact: ...