Glīd Unveils World-First Unmanned Autonomous Road-To-Rail Dual Mobility Platform

Rāden RR-1 – The world's first unmanned, autonomous, hybrid‐electric road‐to‐rail platform

Powerful combination of Rāden and EZRA-1SIX AI sets a new standard for logistics, infrastructure, and national security

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Glīd Technologies, pioneering autonomous road-to-rail solutions within the first mile, today unveiled the world's first unmanned, dual-mode Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform at New Mobility Futures. The Glīd platform is built to serve the evolving demands of freight, defense, and industrial automation by uniting Rāden, a hybrid-electric unmanned ground vehicle, with EZRA-1SIX, Glīd's AI-powered orchestration software. Watch Glīd in motion .Freight and defense logistics are at a breaking point. Legacy infrastructure, labor shortages, carbon mandates, and geopolitical instability have exposed deep inefficiencies in how goods move. Most rail infrastructure is underutilized. Transload zones remain bottlenecks. Manual processes lead to injuries, delays, and unsustainable costs.Glīd is solving this by creating the first fully autonomous logistics platform that bridges road and rail - reclaiming idle infrastructure, reducing operating costs, and providing rapid-deploy mobility for both commercial and national security applications.“This is a historic moment. We're not just building vehicles, we're synchronizing road and rail with atoms and bits,” said Kevin Damoa, Founder and CEO of Glīd.“The next generation of logistics is not man versus machine, but man and machine operating as one - unmanned systems guided by human values. That is what we stand for.”Glīd is transforming centuries-old logistics processes and advancing to the industrial 4.0. Together, Rāden and EZRA-1SIX mark a transformative leap in Mobility-as-a-Service: modular, intelligent, and built for the edge of logistics. The power platform includes:RādenA completely unmanned, hybrid-electric vehicle engineered for both road and rail. Designed for off-grid, high-payload operations, Rāden delivers unmatched flexibility across civilian and defense sectors. Built on a custom flat-deck chassis, Rāden features dimensions of 94" W x 264" L x 54" H on-road and complies with standard-gauge rail. It supports a payload capacity of 4,000–10,000 lbs (upgradable), reaches top speeds of 65 mph on-road and 25 mph on-rail (regulated), and delivers a total range of approximately 600 miles.EZRA-1SIXGlīd's proprietary AI-powered logistics orchestration software. This intelligent platform enables real-time dispatch, load coordination, multimodal routing, and human-in-the-loop oversight - all from a single interface.Quantified ImpactEarly models project that Glīd's platform can reduce first-mile logistics costs by up to 40 percent, lower carbon emissions by over 60 percent compared to traditional diesel-powered operations, and reclaim over 50 percent of idle rail capacity at industrial zones and ports. By eliminating the need for multiple vehicles, labor-intensive transloading, and inefficient infrastructure upgrades, Glīd creates an immediate return on investment for operators while strengthening supply chain resilience.At Glīd, we believe innovation should serve people. By transforming logistics at the intersection of autonomy, infrastructure, and integrity, we are building systems that uplift communities, fortify economies, and prepare the world for what's next.About GlīdGlīd Technologies is a dual-use logistics company transforming how goods move through autonomous, electrified road-to-rail systems. Its Mobility as a Service platform blends robotics, AI, and modular vehicles to streamline freight operations across ports, industrial sites, and defense corridors. By integrating manned and unmanned vehicles with intelligent orchestration software, Glīd replaces outdated transload methods, reduces emissions, and reclaims underused infrastructure. The result is a faster, safer, and cleaner logistics backbone for both commercial and national security needs. Learn more at .

