Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
QNB Türkiye Celebrates Creative Achievement With Kristal Elma Awards

QNB Türkiye Celebrates Creative Achievement With Kristal Elma Awards


2025-07-16 02:01:59
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QNB Türkiye's recent rebranding campaign,“Herkes QNB'ye Geçiyor” (“Everyone is switching to QNB”), has been honoured with a silver award at the Kristal Elma competition, Türkiye's leading creative advertising awards.

Organised by the Advertising Foundation of Türkiye and recognising the most innovative achievements in marketing communications since 1989, Kristal Elma is considered one of the country's most prestigious platforms for creative excellence.

QNB Türkiye's campaign was recognised in the 'Integrated Banking' category, marking a major milestone for the brand.

Winning this award is a testament to the strategic vision and creativity of the QNB Türkiye team and partners, as well as the strength of the brand's transformation journey.

It reflects not only the originality of the campaign but also the trust and belief of the wider organisation in its new direction.

“This recognition is a proud moment for all of us at QNB Türkiye. It reflects the tireless work, passion, and creativity that went into building a campaign that resonates deeply with our audience,” said Ömür Tan, chief executive officer, QNB Türkiye.

Heba al-Tamimi, senior executive vice-president, QNB Group Communication said this recognition is a strong testament to the impact of our brand transformation journey in Türkiye.

"It reflects the power of our commitment to delivering meaningful, customer-centric communications. We are proud to see QNB Türkiye's creative excellence recognised on such a respected platform," she said.

The campaign has played a key role in reinforcing QNB's positioning in the Turkish market and supports the group's broader global brand vision.

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the Middle East and Africa region and among the most valuable banking brands in the regional market.

Present in over 28 countries across three continents, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 31,000 professionals dedicated to driving banking excellence worldwide.

MENAFN16072025000067011011ID1109809832

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search