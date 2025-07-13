403
Türkiye’s Road Freight Transport to Syria Climbs 60 Percent
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s road freight transport to Syria soared by 60% in the first five months of 2025 compared to the same period last year, fueled by stabilizing conditions in Syria and renewed efforts to restore overland routes to the Gulf, according to the head of Türkiye’s international transport association.
Serafettin Aras, chairman of the board at the International Transporters Association (UND), reported that Türkiye completed nearly 113,000 road shipments to Syria between January and May 2025, up significantly from approximately 70,000 during the same timeframe in 2024.
“In the coming period, the number of trips from Türkiye to Syria will increase further,” Aras told media. “I believe that the 50,000 transit numbers to Syria, before 2011, will increase three, four, or fivefold.”
Aras emphasized the strategic importance of Syria and Iraq in Türkiye’s broader trade network and pointed to momentum gained from last month’s Global Transportation Corridors Forum in Istanbul. The event convened top transport officials, including ministers and deputy ministers, from nearly 40 countries.
“Our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also attended the opening ceremony. The importance of Türkiye’s position as a corridor country was once again underlined,” he said.
Freight Corridor Revival After Years of Conflict
Aras recalled that after Syria’s civil war erupted in 2011, shipments were frequently turned back at the Cilvegozu Border Gate, effectively halting transit flows and severely disrupting trade with both Syria and Iraq.
“Previously, we had to transport goods through northern Iraq and transfer them into Syria from there,” he said.
Although total bilateral transport to Iraq and Syria declined by 3% year-over-year, Aras noted that the transit model is experiencing a steady resurgence. He highlighted a recent agreement on transit cooperation with Syria, signed during the Istanbul forum.
One notable development involved a Turkish truck departing from Izmir and delivering its cargo to a port in Iraq, where it continued toward Gulf destinations. Türkiye has now officially entered Iraq’s Truck Permit System. Additionally, three trucks loaded in Konya successfully transited through Iraq en route to Jordan and Kuwait.
