Türkiye, Syria Freight Transport Increases

2025-07-12 11:28:13
(MENAFN) Türkiye's land-based cargo deliveries to Syria soared by 60 percent during the first five months of 2025 when contrasted with the same timeframe in the prior year.

This spike was fueled by stabilizing conditions in Syria and revitalized initiatives to reopen trade corridors leading to the Gulf, stated the president of Türkiye’s international freight organization.

Serafettin Aras, chairman of the board at the International Transporters Association (UND), highlighted that Türkiye executed close to 113,000 highway deliveries to Syria between January and May 2025 — a substantial increase from approximately 70,000 during the corresponding months of 2024.

“In the coming period, the number of trips from Türkiye to Syria will increase further,” Aras told a news agency. “I believe that the 50,000 transit numbers to Syria, before 2011, will increase three, four, or fivefold.”

Aras emphasized that both Syria and Iraq are crucial to Türkiye’s commercial pathways and acknowledged advancements following the recent Global Transportation Corridors Forum hosted in Istanbul, which assembled ministers, deputy ministers, and top-level officials representing almost 40 nations.

“Our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also attended the opening ceremony. The importance of Türkiye’s position as a corridor country was once again underlined,” he said.

