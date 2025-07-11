Cape Horn Tequila Launches New Añejo To Support PTSD Recovery Among Veterans

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This announcement follows Cape Horn Tequila's strong performance at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, where they earned a gold and two silver medals across their portfolio. Now available online and in 24 states, thanks to a strategic partnership with importer AIKO Brands, the Añejo is expected to further the brand's national momentum while advancing its mission to support veterans with PTSD.

"From the beginning, our vision was to partner with people who believe in both craft and cause," said Michael Lonsinger, Co-founder of Cape Horn Tequila. "Our work with AIKO Brands has helped us bring that vision to life on shelves across the country."

"We launched Cape Horn Tequila with one mission: to support the veterans who come home from service and continue fighting battles no one else can see," said Grieger, who founded both Cape Horn Tequila and its sister nonprofit, Skeleton Crew Adventures. "This Añejo isn't just a spirit. It's a symbol of what it means to endure, heal, and rise again."

A Mission Distilled

The story behind Cape Horn Tequila is as powerful as the spirit itself. After serving as a Navy rescue swimmer, Grieger embarked on a voyage around Cape Horn, considered the most dangerous sailing route in the world. His goal was to raise awareness for the hidden wounds of war: post-traumatic stress, depression, and suicide. That journey became the basis of the acclaimed documentary Hell or High Seas and laid the foundation for a brand built on purpose, resilience, and craft.

Each bottle sold helps fund Skeleton Crew Adventures, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing free adventure therapy for veterans and first responders. Programs include guided offshore sailing expeditions, peer support networks, and community-based healing retreats, all designed to reconnect participants with nature, purpose, and each other.

Añejo With Intention

Bottled at 40% ABV and aged for a full 18 months in oak, Cape Horn Tequila Añejo boasts a complex and refined flavor profile layered with dark chocolate, dried fruit, and warm spice. Distilled in small batches with zero additives, the Añejo is crafted for those who appreciate authenticity both in their spirits and in their stories.

Where to Buy

Cape Horn Tequila Añejo is available at capehorntequila and at select retailers across 24 U.S. states. For the latest updates on availability, partnerships, and nonprofit initiatives, visit the website or follow @capehorntequila on Instagram.

About Cape Horn Tequila

Founded by veteran Taylor Grieger, Cape Horn Tequila exists to raise awareness for the mental health struggles faced by veterans and first responders-and to fund healing through adventure. Distilled with 100% Blue Weber Agave and no additives, the brand's award-winning portfolio includes Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo expressions. Proceeds support Skeleton Crew Adventures, a nonprofit providing no-cost sailing expeditions and peer-based support for those who've served.

About Aiko Brands

Aiko Brands is a nationally recognized importer of premium alcoholic beverages, offering a diverse and high-quality portfolio to the U.S. market. With extensive expertise in ethnic market preferences and a tailored approach to diverse consumer segments, Aiko Brands provides a selection of fine beverages designed to satisfy even the most discerning tastes. The company's distribution network includes 127 partner organizations across 46 U.S. states, ensuring broad market reach and exceptional service. Aiko Brands sources products from South America, Europe, Africa, and Asia, and has developed strategic partnerships with leading European manufacturers, securing exclusive import rights to some of the world's finest spirits and wines. By combining industry knowledge, consumer insights, and a commitment to quality, Aiko Brands continues to shape the future of the U.S. alcoholic beverage market.

