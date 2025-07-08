Colossal Biosciences, Ngāi Tahu Research Centre, And Sir Peter Jackson Launch Strategic Partnership To Revive The South Island Giant Moa And Other Taonga Species

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The ambitious initiative, directed entirely by the Ngāi Tahu Research Centre, represents a revolutionary approach to conservation that integrates mātauranga Māori (traditional knowledge) with cutting-edge genetic engineering technologies. This partnership establishes a new global model for indigenous-led scientific collaboration.

"We are honored to contribute our advanced computational and genetic engineering capabilities under the direction of the Ngāi Tahu Research Centre," said Ben Lamm, CEO and co-founder of Colossal Biosciences. "This partnership represents a new model where indigenous leadership guides scientific endeavors, recognizing that traditional ecological knowledge and cultural context are essential to responsible de-extinction and species preservation efforts."

The South Island Giant Moa (Dinornis robustus), which stood up to 3.6 meters tall and weighed approximately 230 kilograms, went extinct approximately 600 years ago following Polynesian settlement. As large herbivores, these remarkable birds played crucial ecological roles in New Zealand's ecosystems for millions of years.

Comprehensive Scientific Approach

Colossal Biosciences has committed substantial investment to New Zealand's unique biological heritage, with plans to sequence and rebuild genomes for all nine moa species while developing conservation tools for existing threatened species. The partnership extends beyond de-extinction to encompass immediate conservation benefits.

"By studying ancient DNA, we can gain insights into how these keystone species shaped New Zealand's unique biodiversity and apply these lessons to strengthen the resilience of modern ecosystems facing climate change and habitat loss," said Dr. Beth Shapiro, Colossal's Chief Science Officer.

Director of the Ngāi Tahu Research Centre, Professor Mike Stevens, highlighted the cultural significance: "We are particularly excited by this project because of the extent to which it enables us to exercise our rangatiratanga (leadership) and tikanga (customs) and the potential to bring ecological and economic aspirations into a singular frame."

The partnership will follow a methodical approach combining scientific rigor with Māori values, beginning with ancient DNA recovery and genomic analysis, followed by gene identification and development of reproductive technologies.

Indigenous Leadership and Economic Opportunities

The Ngāi Tahu Research Centre, established in 2011 as a multi-disciplinary hub at the University of Canterbury, will direct all aspects of the project. Beyond conservation, the partnership will create sustainable economic opportunities through ecotourism ventures and educational programs developed by Māori researchers.

Sir Peter Jackson, who previously invested $10 million in Colossal's de-extinction projects, expressed his commitment: "I'm delighted to partner with the Ngāi Tahu Research Centre and Colossal Biosciences on a mission to save some of our most precious taonga. With the recent resurrection of the dire wolf , Colossal has made real the possibility of bringing back lost species."

Paul Scofield, Senior Curator Natural History at Canterbury Museum, praised the initiative: "Colossal Biosciences and the Ngāi Tahu Research Centre are providing New Zealand conservationists with an unprecedented opportunity to recreate lost taonga (treasured) moa species."

The technology developed will be open-sourced and made available for conservation purposes at the direction of the Ngāi Tahu Research Centre, ensuring benefits extend beyond New Zealand to global conservation efforts.

About the Organizations

Ngāi Tahu Research Centre was established in 2011 to support the intellectual growth and development of Ngāi Tahu, the principal iwi (Māori tribe) of the southern region of New Zealand. The multi-disciplinary hub based at the University of Canterbury has a strong record of international collaboration in species protection and ecological restoration.

Colossal Biosciences was founded by Ben Lamm and geneticist George Church, Ph.D., and is the first company to apply CRISPR technology for species de-extinction. Following its successful dire wolf restoration , Colossal creates innovative technologies for species restoration, critically endangered species protection, and ecosystem repopulation.

Canterbury Museum holds the largest collection of moa remains in the world and has been instrumental in building scientific understanding of these extinct birds through extensive excavations and international exchanges.

For more information, visit: and follow our journey on social media:

YouTube: @itiscolossal

Instagram: :

X: : @colossal

LinkedIn:

COLOSSAL PRESS CONTACTS:

R&CPMK/ [email protected]

Thinkerbell / [email protected]

SOURCE Colossal Biosciences