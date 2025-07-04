Willow Lake Métis Group And ELM Inc. Form Strategic Alliance To Advance Indigenous-Led Environmental And Industrial Work

Willow Lake Métis Group And ELM Inc. Form Strategic Alliance To Advance Indigenous-Led Environmental And Industrial Work
Together, the two companies will deliver sustainable, high-performance solutions for well abandonment, decommissioning, remediation, and site logistics across Western Canada-anchored in Indigenous inclusion and environmental excellence.
“This alliance reflects WLMG's commitment to building Indigenous prosperity through powerful partnerships,” said Andy Harnett, CEO of Willow Lake Métis Group.“ELM brings the technical depth and values alignment we look for in a partner. Together, we will deliver results that matter-to our clients, our communities, and our lands.”
Building Capacity for Impact
WLMG and ELM will jointly deliver well abandonment, decommissioning, remediation, site assessments, and project logistics across Western Canada. ELM brings more than three decades of experience in environmental liability management and has retired thousands of wells, pipelines, and facilities. Known for its technical depth and track record on complex closures, the company has worked closely with over 30 Indigenous communities across Canada.
By combining WLMG's regional knowledge with ELM's technical precision and execution track record, the partnership is positioned to scale solutions in both regulated and remote environments.
Notably, ELM has delivered projects under extreme conditions, including the accelerated completion of a multi-year abandonment and remediation initiative in the Northwest Territories within just 76 working days. More recently, the team completed a $5 million site closure project in remote northeastern BC-on time, on budget, and with full environmental compliance.
“Partnering with WLMG allows ELM to create lasting value through meaningful Indigenous collaboration,” said Malcolm McKean, President of ELM Inc.“We're not just executing projects-we're contributing to economic reconciliation and setting a new standard for how industrial work gets done responsibly.”
A New Model for Industrial Collaboration
Rooted in shared values-community development, environmental stewardship, and operational integrity-this partnership signals a broader shift in how industry and Indigenous organizations can work together to create measurable, lasting impact.
About Willow Lake Métis Group
WLMG is an Indigenous-owned business entity that partners with industry to drive community benefit, workforce development, and economic reconciliation in the Wood Buffalo region and beyond.
About ELM Inc.
ELM Inc. delivers environmental liability management and field execution services across Canada, specializing in complex industrial projects that require precision, adaptability, and environmental integrity.
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
