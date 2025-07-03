Startup Founder Revokes ₹22 Lakh Job Offer Over Candidate's Religious Remarks, Sparks Debate

MENAFN - Live Mint) An Indian startup founder has ignited an online debate after he revoked a lucrative job offer worth ₹22 lakh per annum over a candidate's alleged derogatory comments targeting religious communities on LinkedIn .

Mohammed Ahmed Bhati, founder of recruitment platform Jobbie, shared on the professional networking site that while the candidate had aced the interview process and even went the extra mile to suggest improvements to the company's platform, the offer was withdrawn following a routine background check that revealed“deeply disrespectful” public remarks.

“No matter how talented someone is, respect and basic decency matter to us more. Talent gets you in the door, but values decide if you stay,” Bhati wrote in a widely circulated post.

According to Bhati, the candidate had applied for the job after seeing Jobbie's viral Reddit post about conducting 450 interviews for over 12,000 applicants. The individual stood out not just for their skills but also for their proactive attitude, including building their resume using Jobbie's tools and suggesting platform tweaks.

However, just before onboarding, the startup reportedly discovered the candidate had made recent comments on LinkedIn that could be construed as offensive to religious groups.

“We were ready to extend an offer above our budget. But during the final background check, we found public posts that included remarks which could hurt religious sentiments. That's not a value we are willing to compromise on,” Bhati explained.

Internet reacts: "Culture fit or cancel culture?"

The decision has triggered a sharp divide online. While some praised Bhati for prioritising values over pure technical competence, others questioned whether rescinding a job offer over social media comments is justified.

Critics labelled the move an example of“cancel culture in hiring”, arguing that companies should focus on performance, not personal opinions.

A user wrote, "Revoking an offer letter for a professional position based on someone's social media activity goes out to show how this cancel culture can actually affect organisation when wrong people get in leadership position. And posting it here isn't virtue signalling either. It simply shows how immature and insecure you are as a leader. Good luck finding good candidates."

Another user commented, "You're trying to assert your power, acting like, 'I built this platform, so I decide who gets hired based on whether they align with my beliefs or not.' But I'm sure if someone from another religion did the same against yours, you wouldn't stay silent, you'd be the first to call it out."

"Only a fresher can understand what was the importance of this position. There is so much to do and learn, education makes a human being grounded, teaches gratitude and keeps him humble. But now I know why the cultural round is important," the third user wrote.

Supporters, however, applauded the stand, highlighting the importance of workplace ethics, inclusion, and cultural sensitivity.

"Everyone with a hate comment, I have a question.I mean, would you be comfortable working with/under a racist/casteist or even a sexist? I know I would not. Qualifications should not be the only parameter to assess an employee. Companies generally have zero tolerance policy against the same. It's better to reject candidates before they are hired and cause severe social and emotional damage to others," a user wrote.

"Great decision, I would say," another user wrote.

Bhati also posted screenshots of both the offer letter and the rejection note, which clearly stated the reason for the withdrawal.“We came across some recent public posts on LinkedIn that included comments from you which will deeply hurt the religious sentiments of certain communities,” the rejection letter read.