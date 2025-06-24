Wise.ART Launches Mayte Spínola's“Galactic Christ” Into Space Aboard Spacex Mission Pioneering Space-Based Art Nfts And Digital Expression

Geneva, Switzerland, June 24, 2025 –WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, today announces that its secure NFT marketplace subsidiary has successfully launched Spanish artist Mayte Spínola's digital artwork El Cristo Cósmico (“The Galactic Christ”) into low Earth orbit (LEO) aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, marking another milestone in the company's strategy to expand the frontier of digital expression through space technology.

The launch occurred at 23:11 CET on June 23, 2025, placing a WISeSat satellite carrying Spínola's artwork into orbit. Tokenized as an NFT on the platform, the artwork is securely stored on the satellite using embedded hardware security modules and blockchain-based authentication protocols.

This mission is part of broader initiative to pioneer the use of space as a platform for artistic and personal expression. By combining secure satellite technology, blockchain infrastructure, and NFTs, is enabling artists, creators, and public figures to engage with audiences globally and now, extraterrestrially.

“Space is not only the next frontier for technology, it is a new medium for human expression,” said Carlos Moreira, Founder of WISeKey and“Through WISeSat and we are giving artists and celebrities a secure and visionary way to project their work and messages from orbit.”

This is not first milestone in space. In 2022, during a special ceremony at the NASDAQ headquarters in New York, minted and transmitted a space-based NFT featuring actress Brooke Shields, demonstrating the platform's early commitment to combining celebrity expression, secure blockchain, and satellite communications.

Mayte Spínola, one of Spain's most celebrated contemporary artists and founder of the Grupo Pro Arte y Cultura, shared her thoughts on the occasion:“Seeing my work orbiting Earth is deeply symbolic. It represents the union of art, science, and faith, transcending borders and reminding us that peace is a universal message.”

Technical details of the mission:



Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9 (Transporter Mission)

Orbit: Sun-synchronous low Earth orbit (~500–600 km)

Payload: WISeSat satellite with secure NFT storage and communication capabilities

Security: Blockchain certification anchored to WISeKey's Root of Trust, with post-quantum secure elements Access: Two-way data connectivity for metadata validation and message exchange



With this launch, El Cristo Cósmico becomes a space-hosted digital artifact, merging art, spirituality, and space technology. It showcases how is redefining the role of NFTs, offering creators new dimensions for secure global, and now orbital engagement.

