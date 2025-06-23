Alstom S.A: Alstom To Supply 96 Additional RER NG Trainsets For The Île-De-France Mobilités RER D Line



This order for approximately 1.7 billion euro, formalised by SNCF Voyageurs, follows the vote on the financing agreement by Île-de-France Mobilités Board of Directors on 10 April 2025

Alstom is delighted with this order, which demonstrates the renewed confidence of Île-de-France Mobilités and SNCF Voyageurs in this new-generation rolling stock RER NG is in service on the RER E line since November 2023 and on the RER D line since December 2024.



23 June 2025 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, will supply SNCF Voyageurs with 96 additional RER NG trainsets for the RER D line in order to complete and renew the fleet on this line. This order, formalised by SNCF Voyageurs, follows the vote on the financing agreement by Île-de-France Mobilités Board of Directors on 10 April 2025.

Financed at 100% by Île-de-France Mobilités, this order worth around €1.7 billion1 is part of the framework agreement signed in 2017 between SNCF Voyageurs and Alstom. To date, 166 RER NG trainsets have already been ordered. This new order brings the total number of RER NG orders to 262 (130 trainsets, each 112 metres long, for RER E and 132 trainsets, each 130 metres long, for RER D).

“Alstom is delighted with this announcement, which confirms the confidence of Île-de-France Mobilités and SNCF Voyageurs in this new and innovative rolling stock, designed and assembled at our Valenciennes and Crespin sites, in the North of France,” said Frédéric Wiscart, President of Alstom France.

About RER NG

The New Generation RER (called“RER NG”) is a double-decker rolling stock designed for the RER D and RER E lines, operated by Transilien SNCF Voyageurs on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités, in order to improve passenger comfort and regularity on these lines.

A train with more capacity and greater accessibility



This train has been designed, both in terms of architecture and interior design, to optimise capacity and passenger flow. Thanks to its completely open“boa” architecture, the combination of single- and double-deck cars and wide doors, it allows passengers to enter and leave with ease and offers three distinct travel areas. In each of the single-deck end cars, level platforms allow wheelchair passengers direct and rapid access to the areas dedicated to them, ensuring a comfortable journey.

A more comfortable train



RER NG offers a high level of comfort, with air conditioning, LED lighting adapted to the different times of the journey (day/night/station stops), USB sockets and numerous screens giving passengers rapid access to various transport information. Particular attention has also been paid to the seating.

A more reliable and efficient train



Based on Alstom's urban and suburban equipment solutions, the RER NG has been designed to guarantee the highest levels of availability, reliability, and safety. In particular, the RER NG's modern traction components allow for higher acceleration and deceleration performance than previous generations of rolling stock, an undeniable advantage for operations on much-frequented commuter lines.

RER NG has been running on the RER E line since November 2023 and on the RER D line since December 2024.

Key figures for RER NG



262 RER NG trains ordered to date for the RER E and RER D lines, including this new order for 96 additional trainsets for RER D A maximum speed of 140 km/h

RER NG for the RER D line (per train):



130 m long for a 7-car trainset

1,861 places, including 606 seats

More than 320 km of cables

More than 310 USB ports

54 information screens 54 surveillance cameras

The Alstom sites at Valenciennes-Petite Forêt and Crespin, in Hauts-de-France, are responsible for designing and assembling the trainsets, with the participation of various French sites manufacturing components (Ornans, Tarbes, Le Creusot, Petit-Quevilly, Villeurbanne) and the Saint-Ouen site for design.

ALSTOMTM is a registered trademark of the Alstom Group.