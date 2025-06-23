Alstom S.A: Alstom To Supply 96 Additional RER NG Trainsets For The Île-De-France Mobilités RER D Line

Alstom S.A: Alstom To Supply 96 Additional RER NG Trainsets For The Île-De-France Mobilités RER D Line
| About Alstom
| Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 63 countries and a talent base of over 86,000 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated sales of €18.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2025.
Its 13,000 or so employees in France have the know-how to serve French and international customers. Around 30,000 jobs are generated in France by its 4,500 French suppliers.
The RER NG trains for the Île-de-France Mobilités RER D line are part of Alstom's AdessiaTM commuter rail portfolio. The backbone of urban life, Adessia commuter trains are one of the most sustainable means to travel across cities and suburbs. The wide range of high-floor multiple units and coaches is available in single-deck or double-deck configurations and are suitable for all climatic conditions.
|Contacts
| Media:
Philippe MOLITOR - Tel. + 33 (0)7 76 00 97 79
Pauline LE CARO - Tel.: +33 (0)6 07 25 50 59
Investor Relations:
Cyril GUERIN - Tel.: +33 (0)6 07 89 36 16
Guillaume GAUVILLE - Tel: +44 (0)7 588 022 744
Estelle MATURELL ANDINO - Tel: +33 (0)6 71 37 47 56
Jalal DAHMANE - Tel: +33 (0)6 98 19 96 62
1 This order has been recorded in Alstom's Q1 2025/2026 fiscal year.
Attachment
-
20250623_FRA_96 additionnal RER NG trains_EN
