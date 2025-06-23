Ecophage Appoints José Alfredo García To Its Board Of Directors

OR YEHUDA, Israel, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoPhage, a leader in the development and commercialization of sustainable phage-based biopesticides for bacterial plant diseases, expecting its first U.S. EPA approval, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. José Alfredo García, to its Board of Directors. With extensive experience in building and scaling global agribusiness platforms, García joins at a pivotal time as the company prepares for commercial rollout in key markets

Mr. García held senior executive roles at Rovensa Group , where he contributed to the development of global strategies and the organizational consolidation of the company's biologicals portfolio. During his tenure, he was involved in commercial leadership and integration efforts across multiple geographies, with a strong focus on innovation, sustainable inputs, and growth initiatives in Latin America and Europe.

Prior to that, he spent more than a decade at FMC Corporation, where he led regulatory, development, marketing, and commercial operations across Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. This experience provided him with a strong technical foundation and a deep understanding of the industry, global distribution systems, and innovation dynamics in the agricultural inputs industry.

He is launching Nuvelis, a platform that aims to connect breakthrough agricultural technologies with leading distributors and manufacturers across key agricultural markets.

"I've witnessed firsthand how the agricultural inputs sector is evolving-from traditional chemistry to biological precision," said José Alfredo García . "From my early days at FMC, through my involvement in global biosolutions platforms, to now launching Nuvelis, I've always believed that innovation only matters when it's scalable. EcoPhage combines scientific excellence with real-world impact, and I'm honoured to contribute to its journey."

EcoPhage, founded by the Trendlines Group and Bayer, is at the forefront of developing next-generation bacteriophage-based solutions to combat bacterial plant diseases with minimal environmental impact.

"José Alfredo's deep expertise in commercial strategy, M&A integration, and market development makes him a powerful addition to our board," said Nitza Kardish, PhD , Chair of EcoPhage.

"He brings global perspective, operational discipline, and a true passion for biologicals-exactly what EcoPhage needs as we move into commercialization," added Guy Elitzur , CEO of EcoPhage.

About Trendlines

The Trendlines Group invests in innovation in agrifood and medtech, leveraging our experience, partnerships network, and resources to go from seed to market. Trendlines' shares are traded on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX: 42T) and in the United States as an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) on the OTCQX (OTCQX: TRNLY ).

About EcoPhage

EcoPhage pioneers the development and commercialization of bacteriophages-based bactericides with minimal environmental impact and maximum efficacy, addressing a crucial issue in global agriculture. Our innovative products harness the power of bacteriophages--viruses uniquely targeting bacteria--to prevent and cure plants, offering nontoxic solutions for bacterial diseases. For more information, please visit EcoPhage.

Our mission is to transform the agricultural bactericide market by offering precise, natural, and sustainable solutions to combat bacterial plant diseases. Co-developed with the prestigious Weizmann Institute of Science, EcoPhage's proprietary technology platform enables safer and more effective crop protection, helping farmers increase yields and reduce losses while promoting ecological balance.

Media Contact:

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE EcoPhage

