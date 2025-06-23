Bolthouse Farms And Tajín Launch Limited Edition Mangonada Smoothie -- A Sweet & Zesty Summer Must-Have

"We're thrilled to partner with Tajín to bring the iconic Mangonada flavor to our smoothie lineup," said Allison Flato, Marketing Director at Bolthouse Farms. "By blending our mango smoothie with Tajín's signature chile-lime seasoning, we've created a vibrant, flavor-packed twist on a beloved classic. It's the perfect balance of sweet, tangy, and spicy, and we can't wait for fans to taste it."

Each bottle packs more than three servings of fruit, is non-GMO, gluten-free, and an excellent source of potassium and vitamin C to help support immune health-making it as nourishing as it is crave-worthy.

"Mangonadas are delicious beverages-and Tajín is an original must-have ingredient for it!" said Haydee Fernandez, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Tajín. "Now, we've brought together the fresh, natural, and wholesome qualities of Bolthouse with the delicious and one-of-a-kind flavor of Tajín, making this mangonada everyone's new favorite. The combination of juicy mango and our signature chile-lime seasoning captures the vibrant taste of a mangonada in a ready-to-drink format. It's bold, refreshing, and crave-worthy."

Find the limited edition Mangonada Smoothie with Tajín® in the produce beverage section of grocery stores nationwide. Use the store locator to find it near you.

Sweet. Zesty. Summer-ready. Whether you're poolside, on-the-go, or just craving something bold-this smoothie delivers.

About Bolthouse Farms:

Bolthouse Farms® is a category leader in chilled juices, smoothies, and protein beverages. From vibrant fruit & vegetable smoothies to satisfying protein drinks, Bolthouse Farms delivers flavorful nutrition in every bottle. With roots dating back to 1915, Bolthouse Farms is now proud to be a member of the Generous Brands family and continues to bring innovative products to the refrigerated beverage space. Bolthouse Farms products can be found in the produce section of retailers nationwide. To learn more, visit or follow us on Instagram and TikTok .

About Tajín

Industrias Tajín® is a Mexican-owned company and market leader in both Mexico and the United States in chile products, in addition to being one of the most important brands in producing and commercializing products derived from chile worldwide. Today, it has a presence in more than 65 countries around the world. Tajín was founded in 1985, surprising consumers with the perfect blend of mild chile peppers, lime, and sea salt. In 1993, Tajín made its first export to the United States, and Tajín International Corporation was established in Houston, TX, from where all commercial activity of the brand in the U.S. is managed. The brand arrived in Central American and European markets in 2006. For more information visit ín .

