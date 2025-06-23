Security Solutions Manufacturer, Cellgate, Launches New Entríatm Line Of Door & Gate Controllers And CG Readers & Credentials

CARROLLTON, Texas, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CellGate, a leader in wireless access control, has officially launched its highly anticipated EntríaTM line of access control systems, along with a portfolio of feature-rich CG Readers & Credentials . These newly introduced solutions are available to order and are designed to meet the growing demand for secure, flexible, and fully integrated property access management.

With the introduction of EntríaTM, CellGate is expanding its reach within the small-to-medium sized businesses and multi-tenant security markets, offering a modular, scalable system that provides users with greater control and visibility over who enters and exits their properties. The new platform includes both Four Door Controllers and Single Door Controllers , providing "wireless" and "wired" options to fit the unique infrastructure of each individual property.

The EntríaTM Four Door Controller model supports both cellular and internet connectivity, giving property managers the flexibility to choose the most suitable communication method for their environment. It allows for credential restrictions to be assigned at individual entry points, enabling highly customized access permissions. All restricted credentials are stored locally, ensuring that access remains secure even during brief connectivity interruptions. The E4DC Four Door Controller is compatible with any 26-bit Wiegand device and supports integration with all CG Reader models. In addition, it can support up to four external cameras, further enhancing security by providing visual verification of access events.

The EntríaTM Single Door Controller , offers a compact solution without compromising on features. These units include QR code reader functionality and are equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 for seamless mobile device access. Depending on model selection, they are compatible with DESFire® EV3 or HID card technologies, giving property owners the flexibility to deploy systems that align with existing infrastructure or preferred credential platforms. Like the EntríaTM Four Door Controller, these units also store user credentials locally and come in both cellular and internet-connected models, offering reliable, real-time access management from virtually anywhere.

The second addition to CellGate's comprehensive product ecosystem is its new line of CG Readers & Credentials , which have been developed to simplify and strengthen access control across pedestrian and vehicle entry points. The Reader hardware is comprised of the Infinity , Halo , and Digit models , all which seamlessly integrate with CellGate's Watchman®, OmniPoint® and EntríaTM product lines The Readers allow users to access authorized areas throughout an entire property, reducing the need for multiple, disconnected access systems. The Infinity reader supports credential compatibility with DESFire® EV3 or HID formats while also including a QR Code Virtual Key feature, enabling visitors to gain entry using secure, time-bound QR codes-a convenient option for temporary or guest access. PIN Code Virtual Keys are also available with the Infinity and Digit models. Meanwhile, both the Infinity and Halo readers are equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, ensuring compatibility with modern mobile credentials and providing a smooth, touchless access experience for employees and/or residents.

The CG Readers are designed to integrate seamlessly with all CellGate product lines, including Watchman®, OmniPoint®, and EntríaTM, providing Total Property Security Access . These fluid integrations makes CellGate's ecosystem ideal for properties seeking simplified, centralized control and visitor management capabilities, with highly appealing, modern features.

To support the CG Reader lineup, CellGate also now offers a full line of Credentials: including two styles of access cards and a convenient keychain fob. CellGate credentials are available in encrypted DESFire® EV3 or HID formats, for widespread compatibility.

CellGate remains committed to providing innovative, reliable access control solutions that simplify property management and improve security. With these new product lines, the Company is offering dealers, property managers, and security professionals the tools they need to deliver modern, efficient, and secure access solutions for residential and commercial environments alike.

The EntríaTM Four Door Controller along with the entire suite of CG Readers and Credentials are available to order now.

For more information on EntríaTM or CG Readers & Credentials, visit .

CellGate has been providing access control and security monitoring products utilizing cellular and internet network technology since 2006. They are the only technology company with a complete suite of cellular-based security products-encompassing integrated streaming video, access control, and camera solutions. With their Watchman®, OmniPoint®, EntríaTM and CG Readers product lines, CellGate provides a Total Property Security Access solution for virtually any property. All CellGate products are administered via TrueCloud ConnectTM on Microsoft Azure's cloud service, with end user functionality provided through the CellGate app.

