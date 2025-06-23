MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) announces recall of IKEA 365+ VÄRDEFULL Garlic Press, manufactured in China, production years 2024–2025

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with Hamad and Mohamad Al-Futtaim / IKEA, has announced the recall of IKEA 365+ VÄRDEFULL garlic press, manufactured in China, production years 2024–2025, due to the risk of small metal pieces detaching during use, and swallowing hazard.

The Ministry said the recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that dealers follow up on defects and repairs.

The Ministry said that it will coordinate with the dealer to follow up on the maintenance and repair works and will communicate with customers to ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out.

The Ministry urges all customers to report any violations to its Consumer Protection and Anti-Commercial Fraud Department, which processes complaints, inquiries, and suggestions through its communication channels.