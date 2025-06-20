Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Scope Downgrades UAB Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos Senior Unsecured Debt Rating From BB- To B And Issuer Rating From B+ To B-


2025-06-20 08:02:46
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) "Scope Ratings" GmbH (hereinafter - Scope ) has downgraded the issuer rating of closed-end investment company intended for informed investors UAB“Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” from B+ to B-. Scope has also downgraded the senior unsecured debt rating from BB- to B.

All ratings have been placed under review with the outcome dependent on the progress of the issuer's debt refinancing process.

For more information, please see:

Contact person for further information:

Mantas Auruškevičius

Manager of the Investment Company

