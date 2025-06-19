Reykjavík Energy Green Bond Auction Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Today, June 19, 2025, Reykjavík Energy (Orkuveita Reykjavíkur) concluded a green bond auction in the green bond classes OR031033 GB, OR280845 GB and OR180255 GB. Total bids amounted to ISK 1,920 million nominal value.

OR031033 GB bears 8.30% fixed nominal interest and pays equal installments every six months with a final maturity date of October 3rd, 2033. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 8,990 million have been issued in the class and admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland.

The series attracted bids totalling ISK 920 million nominal value at yields between 8.15% and 8.34%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 660 million at a yield of 8.20%.

OR0280845 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of August 28th, 2045. The bond carries 3.70% fixed interest and is redeemable in the year 2037. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 8,000 million have been issued in the class and admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland.

The series attracted bids totalling ISK 600 million nominal value at yields between 3.89% and 4.08%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 600 million at a yield of 4.08%.

OR0180255 GB bears 2.60% fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of February 18th, 2055. Previously, bonds with a nominal value of ISK 38,521 million have been issued in the class.

The series attracted bids totalling ISK 400 million nominal value at yields between 3.78% and 3.81%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 400 million at a yield of 3.81%.

Fossar Investment Bank oversees the issuance and sale of the bonds as well as their admission to trading on the Nasdaq market in Iceland with sustainable bonds.





Contacts:

Snorri Hafsteinn Thorkelsson, CFO, tel: +354 516 6100, email: ...

Matei Manolescu, Fossar Investment Bank, tel: +354 522 4008, email: ...