Leclanché Commences Serial Production Of Navius MRS-3 Marine Rack Systems Meeting Surging Demand For Zero-Emissions Marine Solutions

Serial production begins at Leclanché's headquarters in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland Leclanché finalises design and certification of the Navius MRS-3, achieving approvals from Lloyd's Register, Bureau Veritas and DNV YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland – 18 th June 2025 – LECLANCHE SA , a world-leading provider of energy storage solutions is proud to announce that it has officially commenced serial production of its latest marine energy storage system, the Navius MRS-3, at its Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland facility. Developed to meet the growing demand for sustainable, high-performance marine propulsion, the Navius MRS-3 is Leclanché's most advanced marine rack system to date. It delivers industry-leading energy density and safety, along with a modular architecture that ensures seamless scalability across a wide range of vessel types - from ferries and cruise ships to offshore supply and cargo vessels. “The launch of serial production marks a significant milestone, not only for Leclanché but for the maritime industry as a whole,” said Guillaume Clément, Vice President of E-Marine at Leclanché .“The Navius MRS-3 is the result of years of development and testing. Its performance, flexibility and certified safety standards make it a future-ready solution for operators seeking to decarbonise their fleets. We're proud to bring it to market at scale.” Certified by Lloyd's Register (LR), Bureau Veritas (BV) and DNV, the Navius MRS-3 complies with the latest marine safety and performance standards. Its production at Leclanché's Swiss-based facility benefits from high levels of automation and quality control, ensuring consistent manufacturing at scale. With the maritime industry under increasing pressure to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, battery systems such as the Navius MRS-3 play a crucial role in enabling hybrid and fully electric vessel propulsion. As a vertically integrated company, Leclanché designs and produces its own lithium-ion cells, modules and battery management systems - offering a complete, high-integrity energy storage solution for marine applications. For more information or to arrange interviews, please contact our media team below. # # #

About Leclanché Leclanché is a world leading provider of low-carbon footprint energy storage solutions based on lithium-ion cell technology. Established in 1909 in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, Leclanché's history and heritage is rooted in battery and energy storage innovation. The company's Swiss culture for precision and quality, together with its production facilities in Germany, make Leclanché the partner of choice for companies seeking the very best in battery performance and who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. Leclanché is organised into three business units: energy storage solutions, e-Mobility solutions and specialty battery systems. The company currently employs over 350 people with representative offices in eight countries around the world. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN). SIX Swiss Exchange : ticker symbol LECN | ISIN CH 011 030 311 9 Disclaimer This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Leclanché's business, which can be identified by terminology such as "strategic", "proposes", "to introduce", "will", "planned", "expected", "commitment", "expects", "set", "preparing", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "would", "potential", "awaiting", "estimated", "proposal", or similar expressions, or by expressed or implied discussions regarding the ramp up of Leclanché's production capacity, potential applications for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products, or potential future sales or earnings of Leclanché or any of its business units. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Leclanché regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no guarantee that Leclanché's products will achieve any particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that Leclanché, or any of the business units, will achieve any particular financial results. Media contacts:



