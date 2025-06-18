JUARA Launches Miracle Tea Recovery Crème: Skin Support Through Life's Natural Transitions

This miracle creme provides round-the-clock care for smoother, stronger, and glowier skin.

JUARA, the skincare brand inspired by ancient Indonesian wellness traditions, recently launched their newest product: Miracle Tea Recovery Crème.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- JUARA, the skincare brand inspired by ancient Indonesian wellness traditions, recently launched their newest product: Miracle Tea Recovery Crème . More than just a moisturizer, the product is designed to support skin through the natural changes that come with hormonal shifts, age, and daily stress.

Rooted in traditional wellness and self-care practices, JUARA has consistently drawn from centuries-old herbal healing practices to create products that nurture the skin holistically. With Miracle Tea Recovery Crème, the brand is addressing the realities of transitional skin - changes brought on by hormonal shifts during perimenopause, menopause, pregnancy, or simply the evolving nature of age and stress.

Miracle Tea Recovery Crème complements other JUARA favorites, such as their enzyme scrub and mask , which combines exfoliation with gentle enzymatic action to polish and brighten the skin. For those seeking a more awakening experience, the Invigorating Coffee Treatment Scrub energizes the body and smooths the skin with fresh-ground Sumatra coffee beans, a homage to traditional Indonesian body rituals.

“Your skin is always changing, especially through perimenopause and beyond. One day it feels dry, the next night it's sensitive-sometimes both at once! That's why I created Miracle Tea Recovery Crème,” says Metta Murdaya, the founder of JUARA.“It meets your skin where it is and helps it bounce back-so you look refreshed and radiant day or night.”

Hormonal fluctuations can have a noticeable impact on skin. Lower estrogen levels, for example, can reduce elasticity, slow collagen production, and decrease sebum production. This often results in dryness, dullness, and greater sensitivity - sometimes all at once. Some skincare routines may suddenly fall short, leaving people looking for products that can adapt to these evolving needs.

Miracle Tea Recovery Crème was formulated to be that support system. It blends modern skin science with the traditional healing botanicals, including fermented black tea. Commonly known as Kombucha or“miracle tea”, fermented sweet black tea is rich in vitamin B and antioxidants, which help to revitalize fatigued skin, improve tone and texture, and defend against environmental stressors. Additionally, the Crème contains bio-retinol to combat premature aging and Spanish lavender extract to reduce the appearance of expression lines and wrinkles, thereby smoothing and softening the skin.

The formula itself is lightweight and breathable, designed to hydrate without heaviness. It delivers barrier support and calming relief for skin, suitable for any skin type or condition. In this way, the Crème reflects a growing consumer shift: one that embraces skin's unpredictability and demands products that are flexible, responsive, and thoughtful.

