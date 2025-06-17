Earlyhealth Group Acquires Corena To Drive $100M Growth In Türkiye's Life Sciences Sector

Earlyhealth Group Acquires Corena To Drive $100M Growth In Türkiye's Life Sciences Sector
This acquisition supports EarlyHealth Group's strategy to drive a $100 million portfolio of initiatives aimed at globalizing the Turkish pharmaceutical environment.
“By combining Corena's national expertise with our international platform, we are positioned to accelerate government-led export initiatives, strengthen academic-industry collaborations, and advance Türkiye's role in clinical research and pharmaceutical innovation,” explained Dr. Dan A. Renout, Chief Executive Officer of EarlyHealth Group.
Mrs. Nihal Aygün, Owner of Corena, stated“Our collaboration with EarlyHealth Group spans nearly two decades. This acquisition and strategic partnership reinforce our joint commitment to national priorities, specifically supporting Türkiye's efforts to reduce pharmaceutical import dependency and positioning the country as a key contributor to the global pharmaceutical supply chain.” As part of EarlyHealth Group, Corena will spearhead these strategic initiatives across Türkiye, serving as the operational and scientific hub to advance ongoing bilateral cooperation.
The ceremonial signing took place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, under the presence of His Excellency Onur Saylan, Consul General of the Republic of Türkiye. Distinguished guests included H.H. Sheikh Khalifa bin Khalid Al Hamed, member of the Abu Dhabi Royal Family, Her Excellency Dr. Annalee Babb, Ambassador of Barbados to the UAE, and Mr. Ahmed Emre Büyükkılıç, Country Advisor to the Investment Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye. Mr. Saylan concluded the event by stating“This partnership exemplifies the spirit of strategic cooperation between Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates. It underscores our shared commitment to advancing healthcare innovation, fostering cross-border investment, and building a platform for sustainable growth that benefits future generations.”
About EarlyHealth Group
EarlyHealth Group (EHG) is a global pharmaceutical service provider supporting clinical research and market access to the life sciences industry. Website:
About Corena
Corena is a leading Turkish pharmaceutical company with over 20 years of trusted service supporting healthcare market access and distribution. Website:
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
CONTACT: For media inquiries, please contact: EarlyHealth Group Communications Email: ...
