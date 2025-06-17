America's Best Hemp THC Beverage Awards Announces Partnership With Sèchey As New Competition Host

America's Best Hemp THC Beverage Awards Announces Partnership With Sèchey As New Competition Host
Premier national hemp beverage competition relocates to Charleston with S èchey founder Emily Heintz joining as co-chair alongside beverage entrepreneur Matti Anttila
CHARLESTON, S.C., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 America's Best Hemp THC Beverage Awards, the nation's premier competition spotlighting excellence in hemp-derived THC beverages, is proud to announce a strategic new partnership with Sèchey , the leading non-alcoholic and functional beverage retailer serving the growing community of mindful drinkers.
The competition will now be hosted at S èchey's flagship Charleston, South Carolina location , with updated judging dates set for October 20–22, 2025 . The collaboration cements Charleston as a new hub for innovation in the hemp beverage space and adds further credibility and excitement to an already groundbreaking national competition.
In addition, Emily Heintz , founder and CEO of Sèchey, will serve as co-chair of this year's competition alongside Matti Anttila , founder of Grain & Barrel Spirits and a veteran leader in the beverage industry.
"We're thrilled to partner with Sèchey to bring the competition to Charleston-a city celebrated for its vibrant food and beverage scene," said Anttila. "Emily and her team have built one of the country's most forward-thinking platforms for mindful and alternative drinking. Hosting the judging at Sèchey underscores our mission to elevate and celebrate hemp THC beverages."
"This partnership is a natural fit," added Heintz. "At Sèchey, we've seen firsthand the consumer demand for well-crafted, hemp-infused alternatives. These awards are more than a contest-they're about honoring quality, innovation, and the brands shaping the next era of beverage culture."
Expanded Scope, Elevated Stage
With over 100 entries already submitted and many more expected, the 2025 competition introduces several enhancements to broaden its impact:
-
Triple-Tier Awards Structure – Honoring the best at State , Regional , and National levels, giving brands multiple paths to recognition and visibility.
Impactful New Subcategories – Including awards by THC strength (Low-Dose, High-Potency) and format (Seltzer, Shots, Large format, Cocktail-Inspired), giving brands more opportunities to showcase their range and win.
Influential Judging Panel – An expanded panel of respected industry experts, retail buyers, investors and beverage innovators will be announced this summer.
Sponsorship Opportunities – High-visibility sponsorship packages will offer companies across the beverage, cannabis, and CPG ecosystems the chance to engage with the category's most dynamic brands and audiences.
Entry Details
-
New Entry Deadline: September 30, 2025
Early Bird Pricing: Available through June 30, 2025 (20% discount)
Standard Entry Fee: $300 per product
Packaging Entry: $75 per design (optional)
Volume Discounts: Available for brands entering 3 or more products
Winners will be announced publicly following the judging in Charleston, with full media coverage and digital visibility for all medalists.
This year's Awards are set to be the most competitive and culturally relevant yet , spotlighting the top innovators in the fastest-growing category of adult beverages. Brands, retailers, media, and sponsors alike are encouraged to participate in what is quickly becoming the definitive platform for hemp-infused beverage excellence.
To enter or learn more, visit:
More updates coming soon , including judge announcements, media partnerships, and special industry events during the judging week in Charleston.
For press inquiries, sponsorship information, or interviews with the co-chairs, contact:
[email protected]
Follow us:
Instagram: @americasbestbeverages
LinkedIn:
About Sèchey
Sèchey is a leading lifestyle retailer and e-commerce destination for non-alcoholic, functional, and hemp-infused beverages. Founded by Emily Heintz in 2021, Sèchey curates the best in alcohol-free innovation-championing mindful drinking and offering premium alternatives for modern consumers. With a flagship store in Charleston, SC and a growing national presence, Sèchey is redefining the way people experience social drinking, one pour at a time.
Follow us:
Instagram: @sechey
Substack:
LinkedIn:
