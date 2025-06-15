Zenobē And Brampton Lead CA$4 Billion Initiative To Electrify Transit Bus Fleet In Landmark UK-Canada Collaboration



CA$4B to fund one of North America's largest single zero-emission bus initiatives

Initiative expected to support 5,000 direct and indirect jobs across U.K. and Canada

Funding to mark the first phase of broader electrification agreement and framework which will lead to full decarbonisation of the transit network of one of Canada's fastest growing cities Partnership showcases the landmark collaboration between public and private sectors in the U.K. and Canada, and is expected to serve as a model for other zero-emission projects

LONDON, U.K. AND BRAMPTON, ON, June 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenobē , a global fleet electrification and battery storage specialist headquartered in London, and the City of Brampton, Ontario, today announced their leadership of a group of U.K. and Canada-based partners including TD Securities Inc. and OEMs that will launch a CA$4 billion partnership to support the zero emissions transition of the Brampton Transit bus fleet. This effort will mark the first phase of a 10-year electrification framework, serving Toronto's largest suburb and supporting the transition to a zero-emission public transit system.

From left to right: Tim Boothman, global director of EV fleet, Zenobē; Steven Meersman, founder director, Zenobē; Sir Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom; Patrick Brown, Mayor of Brampton, Ontario and The Honourable Fouzia Younis, British Consul General in Toronto, in front of an electric bus in Ottawa, Canada, highlighting international collaboration and the growth of clean transit solutions, Sunday, June 15, 2025.

>1GW of battery storage assets in operation or under construction.

Zenobē's North American headquarters are in Chicago, with a subsidiary office in New York. It is actively hiring in Canada and the U.S. For more information visit zenobe or LinkedIn .

About Brampton Transit

Brampton Transit is one of Canada's fastest-growing transit systems, providing safe, reliable, and accessible service across Brampton and the Greater Toronto Area. With a strong focus on sustainability, innovation, and customer service, Brampton Transit connects people to where they live, work, learn, and play. In 2024, Brampton Transit proudly served over 43 million riders, marking a significant milestone in our journey of growth and service excellence.

About Brampton

As one of the fastest-growing cities in Canada, Brampton is home to nearly 800,000 people and more than 110,000 businesses. People are at the heart of everything we do. We are energized by our diverse communities, we attract investment and we are embarking on a journey to lead technological and environmental innovation. We partner for progress to build a healthy city that is safe, sustainable and successful.

