Illycaffè Partners With The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 To Celebrate International Fine Dining

TRIESTE, Italy, June 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- illycaffè , a global leader in sustainable, high-quality coffee, renews its partnership with The World's 50 Best Restaurants - the prestigious international ranking that celebrates global gastronomic excellence - for its 2025 edition. This collaboration reaffirms illycaffè's longstanding connection with the world of fine dining, with which it shares core values: the pursuit of quality, the use of the finest raw materials, and a dedication to the craft of preparation - all in service of creating unforgettable experiences for customers.

Now in its 23rd edition and hosted for the first time in Turin , The World's 50 Best Restaurants will feature illycaffè as the exclusive coffee partner during every key moment of the event. From #50BestTalks - a forum that delves into pressing topics in the hospitality industry - to the Chefs' Feast and the highly anticipated awards ceremony where The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 ranking will be revealed, illycaffè will play a central role in bringing coffee culture to the forefront of haute cuisine.

"We are proud to renew our partnership with this prestigious event that celebrates gastronomic excellence globally. Our bond with haute cuisine is based on shared values: the constant search for quality, respect for raw materials and attention to detail. Participating in this edition, hosted for the first time in Italy, has an even deeper meaning for us: it is an opportunity to reaffirm the central role of coffee culture in the dialogue between people, territory and flavors," says Cristina Scocchia, CEO of illycaffè.

During the official awards ceremony at Lingotto Fiere , illycaffè will welcome guests at the cocktail reception with a special stand dedicated to coffee innovation. Attendees will have the chance to experience the portable personal blender , a compact version of the machine first introduced by illy at Expo Milano 2015. This patented device allows users to create a custom coffee blend by mixing the nine distinct Arabica components of the illy 100% Arabica blend in varying proportions.

This opportunity - to create a personalized blend based on individual sensory preferences - is typically reserved for illy's Chef Ambassadors, who use it to offer a unique, tailored experience to their guests.

The illy Chef Ambassador program will be the focal point of illycaffè's presence at The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2025. For the first time since the program's inception, all 23 chefs will be reunited in Turin to celebrate the announcement of the 2025 ranking.

Created to build a bridge between the worlds of taste and coffee, the program features an exceptional group of chefs who exemplify illy's core values around the globe. Among them are the Masters of Excellence - Michelin-starred chefs; Sustainable Chefs - honored with the Michelin Green Star for their environmental commitment; and acclaimed Pastry Chefs - innovators in contemporary haute pâtisserie.

illycaffè is an Italian family-owned company, founded in Trieste in 1933 which has always set itself the mission of offering the best coffee to the world. It produces a unique 100% Arabica blend composed of 9 different ingredients. The company selects only 1% of the best Arabica beans. Every day more than 10 million cups of illy coffee are served in over 140 countries around the globe, in the cafés, restaurants and hotels, in single-brand cafés and shops, at home and in the office, in which the company is present through subsidiaries and distributors.

Since its foundation, illycaffè has oriented its strategies towards a sustainable business model, commitment that it strengthened in 2019 by adopting the status of Benefit Company and in 2021 becoming the first Italian coffee company to obtain the international B Corp certification. Everything that is "made in illy" is about beauty and art, the founding principles of the brand, starting from its logo, designed by artist James Rosenquist, up to illy Art Collection cups, decorated by over 135 international artists, or coffee machines designed by internationally renowned designers. With the aim of spreading the culture of quality to growers, baristas and coffee lovers, the company has developed its Università del Caffè which today holds courses in 24 countries around the world. In 2024, the company had a turnover of €630 million. The illy single-brand network has 157 points of sale in 28 countries.

