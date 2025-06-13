CAF Highlights The Recognition Given To SP Ventures For Its Sustainable Investment In Gênica

The Latin American Private Equity Investment Association ( LAVCA ) awarded SP Ventures the Environmental Responsibility Award at the 2025 Deal Awards for its investment in Gênica , a leading Brazilian company in biological inputs for regenerative agriculture.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

CARACAS, Venezuela – CAF highlights this recognition as one of the many examples of the impact that strategic investments in venture capital with a climate focus can generate .

As an anchor investor in the Inovação Paulista Fund, CAF has supported SP Ventures since its initial commitment to solutions based on science, technology, and scalable environmental impact.

Founded in 2015 in the Piracicaba scientific ecosystem, Gênica quickly became one of the success stories in the regional agrotech space, with excellent results in terms of production, finance, and the environment. These include impacting more than 8 million hectares in Brazil and Paraguay, replacing more than 900,000 tons of fertilizers and pesticides by 2023, and avoiding more than 700,000 tons of CO 2 emissions .

Also highlighted is the launch of the REGENERA platform , which supports producers in their transition towards regenerative and climate-resilient production models, contributing to the sustainable development of agriculture in the region.

In addition to its technical and environmental advancements, Gênica has also achieved sustained growth and attracted capital from major players such as Mitsubishi, Mosaic, Nitroquímica, Banco do Brasil, VOX Capital, and Baraúna Investimentos.

“At CAF, being associated with this distinction only reinforces our view of the importance of synergistic progress between innovation, committed capital, and environmental impact, especially in critical sectors such as agriculture. In fact, this reaffirms our commitment to a green productive transition, driven by solutions that combine profitability, climate resilience, and inclusion in Latin America and the Caribbean,” said Antonio Silveira, vice president of the private sector.

