Integrātz Appoints Edwin Ojeda As Chief Revenue Officer

Ojeda joins Integrātz to drive unified growth strategy across sales, marketing and customer success

- Integrātz CEO Josh BurnleyDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- IT consulting and AI automation company Integrātz announced today it has appointed Edwin Ojeda , an accomplished sales and marketing leader with two decades of experience in scaling revenue operations, as Chief Revenue Officer. Ojeda started working with Integrātz in June 2025.Ojeda enters Integrātz at a time when the company continues to scale. The decision to bring on a new CRO was driven by the need to unify the sales, marketing, and customer success efforts under a cohesive strategy. He will work to strengthen the company's market positioning, accelerate revenue growth, and align their services with client needs more effectively.Ojeda has worked with companies like ReachifyAI, BMC Software, EVOTEK, and Automation Anywhere. Ojeda's experience and expertise in international business makes him a great addition to the Integrātz team and will bolster the expansion of the company's operations domestically and internationally.In his new role, Ojeda will be responsible for expanding market presence, increasing revenue predictability, and building an integrated customer journey from first touch to long-term retention. In the short term, this role will help Integrātz increase pipeline velocity and close execution gaps, while in the long term, he will expand their market share, refine their value proposition, and build a repeatable, scalable growth engine.“In my 20+ years of bringing automation and AI solutions to market, I've learned that success doesn't come from the tools; it comes from how they're applied. With so many platforms available today, the true differentiator is strategic execution that drives scalable, measurable, outcomes. No one does that better than Josh Burnley and the team at Integrātz,” said Integrātz CRO Edwin Ojeda.Integrātz is a trusted partner in driving digital transformation without requiring disruptive system overhauls. Their roots lie in solving critical operational challenges across sectors like utilities, telecommunications, manufacturing, aerospace, and distribution. What began as a response to legacy inefficiencies has evolved into a global consultancy known for delivering high-impact, data-driven outcomes. Integrātz has supported Fortune 500 companies in modernizing workflows, optimizing performance, and unlocking new value through intelligent automation.“I've seen firsthand how they turn even the most chaotic, misaligned environments into streamlined, high-performing operations, consistently delivering on time, within budget, and using the tools companies already have,” Ojeda added.“Josh has a rare ability to architect and execute transformations with surgical precision. All this combined with the launch of our new AI Development Center in Chile, expanding our global innovation footprint and accelerating AI solutions for clients worldwide made Integrātz the perfect match.”About Integrātz:Integrātz is Dallas-based high-performance IT consulting and automation company specializing in AI-powered automation, systems integration, and data orchestration. Established in 2017, the company helps enterprises unlock agility, efficiency, and competitive advantage without costly system overhauls. With global delivery capabilities and a nearshore hub in Viña del Mar, Chile, Integrātz partners with organizations at every stage of digital maturity to drive meaningful, measurable transformation.

Josh Burnley

Integratz

+1 972-332-3888

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.