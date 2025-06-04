Cleveland Kitchen Launches Hot Honey Jalapeños At Target

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our new Hot Honey Jalapeños bring creative and health-conscious home cooks an easy way to work gut-healthy ingredients into their everyday creations," said Mac Anderson, co-founder and CCO of Cleveland Kitchen. "Each bold bite of pepper features a fusion of fiery, sweet, and tangy flavors, plus a powerful boost of live bacteria and natural probiotics at only 15 calories per serving. Whether you're a heat-seeker or a sweet lover, these peppers deliver the best of both worlds in one convenient package."

Joining the brand's lineup of lightly fermentedTM, fresh vegetables, which include popular Pickled Red Onions and Pickled Asian Vegetables , Cleveland Kitchen's ready-to-eat Hot Honey Jalapeños are sold refrigerated in 16oz containers for an SRP of $4.99-$5.99.

About Cleveland Kitchen

Founded by three midwestern brothers who got their start selling at farmers' markets, Cleveland Kitchen is the category leader and innovator in fresh, fermented foods . Passionate about bringing American made, convenient, gut-healthy products to the masses, its vinegar-based pickles and pickled vegetables are lightly fermentedTM (a proprietary process!), and its crunchy kraut and kimchi are brimming with billions of raw, live bacteria and probiotics. The growing team continues to innovate with inspired yet approachable creations, such as Everything Sauces and single-serve kimchi pickles. Visit ClevelandKitchen and follow @clevelandkitchen on social media.

