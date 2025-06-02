Nestlé Honors Youth Innovation With First-Ever Sustainability Heroes Award

Nestlé's flagship youth initiative celebrates student-led sustainability solutions from over 200 participants - and announces the program's return for a second edition launching in November 2025. -p

Under the auspices of the UAE Ministry of Economy and the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Nestlé and INJAZ UAE announced the winner of the inaugural Sustainability Heroes Award. This youth-centered initiative has equipped more than 200 university students across the UAE with the skills and mentorship to develop innovative sustainability solutions.

Kleva, composed of students from University of Sharjah, took top honors for their project,- a dynamic project-based learning platform providing students and young professionals with real-world experience before formal employment. Their proposal stood out for its originality, viability, and potential to create measurable social impact. The winning team will now begin internships with Nestlé, gaining hands-on experience and access to further mentoring opportunities to help refine and scale their solution.

Over six months, students engaged in a“Learning by Doing” format emphasizing entrepreneurship, business acumen, and real-world impact. At the heart of the program is the INJAZ UAE Company Program, which transforms classrooms into start-ups. Students worked in teams to develop business solutions addressing real sustainability challenges while learning from each other and industry professionals.

Emphasizing sustainability-driven entrepreneurship, the program empowered participants to build innovative, purpose-led ventures that respond to pressing environmental and social issues. Throughout the journey, students received dedicated training and hands-on mentorship from Nestlé professionals, gaining exposure to real-world business contexts and sustainability practices.



10 internships and 15 mentorship opportunities will be extended to top students, with the winning team securing automatic placements to the internships; Finalists are acquiring critical business skills to serve them in future roles, whether as employees or entrepreneurs.

The Sustainability Heroes Award celebrates not only the winning solution but also the broader movement to foster sustainable thinking and practical action among the UAE's emerging talent.

“As we look ahead to the next phase of the UAE's economic transformation, programs like Sustainability Heroes will continue to play a vital role in equipping our youth to lead with purpose and contribute to the knowledge economy,” said His Excellency Abdullah Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Economy.

Ms. Hajar Bakhit Alketbi, Director of the Government Communication Department at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, added:“Youth are central to climate action and sustainable development. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment is committed to developing the young people of our country as the leaders of tomorrow, a premise that underpins the Sustainability Heroes Award. We believe their role is critical to climate action, and we are committed to strategically integrating young people into every aspect of our efforts to combat climate change. Their energy, enthusiasm, and skillset are invaluable assets that can drive real transformation and help us achieve our sustainability goals. I commend Nestlé's efforts in inspiring student-led sustainability projects, demonstrating how the private sector can contribute to our climate initiatives. I also commend all the participants for their remarkable projects and eagerly anticipate the next edition in November.”

Ms. Sarah Shaw, CEO of at Majra, said:“At Majra, we believe in unlocking the potential of youth to lead national progress. Sustainability Heroes is a prime example of how partnerships can equip young people with the skills, mindset, and confidence to turn their ideas into action - not only for their own futures, but for the future of our planet.”

Hassan Atia, General Business Manager of Nestlé UAE, commented:“This award is not just a recognition of student excellence - it's a celebration of bold ideas and a powerful commitment to change. At Nestlé, we're proud to walk alongside young changemakers building a better future for people and the planet. This initiative is a reflection of our global commitment through the Nestlé Needs Youth program, which empowers young talent with the skills, opportunities, and platforms they need to thrive. And this is just the beginning - we look forward to expanding the program's reach and impact in the next edition.”

The Sustainability Heroes initiative is designed as a long-term platform to equip youth with the tools and mindset to contribute meaningfully to the UAE's national priorities - from sustainability and climate resilience to entrepreneurship and food security. By embedding sustainability into entrepreneurship education, the program supports the development of job-ready, purpose-driven talent capable of building solutions for a better tomorrow.

Following the success of its first edition, Nestlé and its partners will launch the second edition of the program in November 2025, with an expanded mandate to reach more students across the UAE and deepen its impact nationwide.

About Nestlé in the UAE:

Nestlé's regional office for the Middle East and North Africa is based in Dubai South, and the company operates across the Emirates with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah. Nestlé works with more than 850 customers in the UAE and more than 1,700 retail outlets in the country, including supermarkets and pharmacies. The company locally produces confectionary, dairy, culinary, and coffee, at two food and beverages factories in Dubai and operates two water manufacturing sites, one in Dubai and one in Abu Dhabi. Nestlé employs more than 1,300 people from different parts of the world, while providing indirect employment to hundreds more.