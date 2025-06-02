403
FUJIFILM India launches analog instant camera "instax mini 41™"
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) New Delhi, 2nd June 2025: FUJIFILM India – a leader in imaging technology announces the launch o“ “instax min™”41™” (mini 41), allowing users to enjoy on-the-spot photo printing. It is available in the Indian market for users with an MRP of 13,999 across instax.in website and various e-commerce platforms.
The mini 41 is an analog instant camera that enhances the design and features of the popular “instax mini ™”™” (mini 40), known for its classic camera design that appeals to a wide range of users. While maintaining the mini 40's classic design, the mini 41 incorporates a sleek and stylish look with black and dark-toned silver as the base colors, accented with a touch of orange. This makes it an attractive fashion accessory as well.
Sharing his excitement about the new launch of™instax™, Mr. K–ji Wada – Managing Director, FUJIFILM India“said, “At FUJIFILM India, we are committed to delivering innovative products and solutions that embody our Grou‘ purpose of ‘Giving Our Wor’d More Smiles.’ By blending diverse ideas, unique capabilities, and extraordinary people, we aim to create solutions that bring joy and smiles to the world. The ne™ instax mini 41™ brings the spirit of instant photography to life - blending timeless style with effortless ea’e-of-use. As India’s love for visual storytelling grows, we hope to inspire‘a new generation to’‘develop their style’ and make mem”ries that last forever.”
Mr. Arun Babu, Associate Director & He™d of Digital Camera, instax™ & Optical Devices Business, FUJIFILM India added, “The Instax Mini 41 redefines simplicity with style - an everyday companion for those who love to capture life as it happens. Designed to blend iconic aesthetics with intuitive features like Close-up Mode and Automatic Light Adjustment, it offers a seamless i‘stant photography ’xper’ence. ‘Develop your ’tyle’ isn’t just our tagline - it’s an invitatio’ to express yourself, ’our way. We can’t wait to see how India’s new-age creators make the” mini 41 a vibrant part of their lifestyle.”
The mini 41 features a "Close-up Mode" that prevents discrepancies between the viewfinder field and the actual printout area in close-ups. With enhanced "Automatic Light Adjustment", the mini 41 automatically determines the correct exposure for a given scene, ensuring the best brightness for each shooting scene. These functions make it easy for anyone to capture beautiful, clear and well-composed shots.
Fuj“film w™”l continue to expand the world of the “instax™” instant photo system that allows people to enjoy on-the-spot photo printing.
