Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kaldalón Hf.: Reduction Of Share Capital


2025-05-30 12:16:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) At the Annual General Meeting of Kaldalón hf., held on 3 April 2025, the shareholders approved the Board of Directors' proposal to reduce the company's share capital. The reduction amounts to ISK 337,501,390 or 33,750,139 shares, whereas each share has a nominal value of ten (10) ISK, and pertains to treasury shares acquired by the company under its share buyback programmes.

Following the reduction, the company's total share capital will amount to ISK 10,858,183,440. The share capital is divided into 1,085,818,344 shares of ISK ten (10) in nominal value.

A request has been submitted to Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq CSD, and the reduction will be executed on Monday, 2 June 2025.


MENAFN30052025004107003653ID1109616454

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search