Kaldalón Hf.: Reduction Of Share Capital

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) At the Annual General Meeting of Kaldalón hf., held on 3 April 2025, the shareholders approved the Board of Directors' proposal to reduce the company's share capital. The reduction amounts to ISK 337,501,390 or 33,750,139 shares, whereas each share has a nominal value of ten (10) ISK, and pertains to treasury shares acquired by the company under its share buyback programmes.

Following the reduction, the company's total share capital will amount to ISK 10,858,183,440. The share capital is divided into 1,085,818,344 shares of ISK ten (10) in nominal value.

A request has been submitted to Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq CSD, and the reduction will be executed on Monday, 2 June 2025.