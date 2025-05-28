Revolver Podcasts Unveils Prueba De Fe And Escándalos: A Bold Fusion Of Faith, Fiction, And Controversy

Two Spanish-language anthology series dramatize Vatican-approved miracles and infamous international scandals in captivating audio storytelling

DALLAS, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- reVolver Podcasts, the premier destination for top-tier Spanish-language audio content in the U.S., announces the release of two powerful new scripted series: Prueba de Fe and Escándalos. Both shows are compelling, stand-alone anthologies that explore the extraordinary-one rooted in divine faith, the other in global intrigue.

Prueba de Fe ("Test of Faith") brings to life dramatized versions of the rare and rigorous Vatican-approved miracles required to canonize a saint. Each episode blends emotional storytelling with spiritual mystery, offering listeners an immersive journey into the miraculous. In contrast, Escándalos ("Scandals") dives into dramatized retellings of famous international controversies. From political corruption to celebrity downfall, every story is inspired by real events-with names changed, but the impact intact.

"These projects are unlike anything in the podcast space right now," said Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts. "Whether it's the deeply spiritual nature of Prueba de Fe or the raw revelations in Escándalos, these series showcase our commitment to bringing bold, culturally resonant content to Latino audiences across the U.S."

Both series are produced by V.I.P. 2000 TV, Inc., distributed by World Media Pictures LLC, and Creation Services LLC, marking a milestone in cross-platform audio-visual storytelling. With the growing appetite for rich, serialized audio dramas in the Hispanic market, Prueba de Fe and Escándalos position reVolver Podcasts at the forefront of genre innovation.

