Yerbaé Joins Tiktok Shop To Accelerate Growth And Expand Digital Reach

(Nasdaq: SHOT) ("SHOT", "Safety Shot", or the"Company"), a wellness and dietary supplement company, announces its acquisition partner, Yerbaé Brands Corp. (TSX-V: YERB.U; OTCQX: YERBF) ("" or the""), a plant-based functional beverage company, has launched on TikTok Shop. This initiative utilizes one of the fastest-growing e-commerce platforms to enhance its direct-to-consumer reach and increase sales. The Company aims to use its expanded digital presence to benefit the combined company resulting from the proposed merger with Safety Shot (Nasdaq: SHOT) ("") following the completion of the transaction.

As social commerce reshapes the way consumers discover and purchase products, TikTok Shop has emerged as a game-changer for brands, driving explosive growth through seamless in-app shopping experiences. With millions of daily users engaging in content-driven purchases, TikTok's e-commerce model is revolutionizing retail, offering brands a powerful new way to connect with engaged buyers at an unprecedented scale.

“TikTok Shop is transforming the way consumers interact with brands, and we see this as a major growth opportunity for Yerbaé” said Todd Gibson, Co-Founder and CEO of Yerbaé.“By tapping into TikTok's massive, engaged audience, we can bring our plant-based energy drinks directly to consumers in a way that is dynamic, interactive, and scalable.”

To maximize this opportunity, Yerbaé plans on launching strategic partnerships with content creators on TikTok, integrating the brand into viral trends, challenges, and influencer-driven campaigns to boost brand awareness and drive direct sales. These partnerships will allow Yerbaé to capitalize on TikTok's unique ability to create rapid, organic product discovery, giving the brand an edge in the highly competitive beverage industry.

Yerbaé's entry into TikTok Shop aligns with its broader digital-first growth strategy, allowing the brand to leverage data-driven marketing, real-time consumer insights, and targeted content to fuel expansion. This move also looks to strengthen the Company's upcoming merger with Safety Shot as well as Yerbaé's ability to engage with younger, health-conscious consumers who are actively seeking better-for-you beverage options.

Investors and consumers alike can follow Yerbaé's journey on TikTok and shop directly at Yerbaé's TikTok Shop .

For more information on Safety Shot's proposed acquisition of Yerbaé, see the Company's news release dated January 8, 2025 and proxy circular dated May 5, 2025 filed under its profile on SEDAR+ at .

Yerbaé Brands Corp.

Founded in 2017 by Todd Gibson and Karrie Gibson, Yerbaé Brands Corp., (TSX-V: YERB.U; OTCQX: YERBF) is disrupting the functional beverage marketplace with great tasting, zero sugar, zero calorie beverages, while using plant-based ingredients that are designed to meet the needs of the wellness forward consumer. Harnessing the power of nature, Yerbaé's key ingredient (yerba mate, a South American herb) is known to produce 196 different vitamins, minerals and nutrients as well as caffeine.

By combining yerba mate with its premium ingredients and flavors, Yerbaé provides consumers with a no compromise functional beverage solution. All Yerbaé beverages are zero calorie, zero sugar, non-GMO, and gluten free.

Find us @DrinkYerbaé on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, or online at .

About Safety Shot, Inc.

Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and dietary supplement company, has developed Sure Shot, the first patented wellness product on Earth that lowers blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism, while boosting clarity, energy, and overall mood. Sure Shot is available for purchase online at , and Amazon. The company is introducing business-to-business sales of Sure Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars throughout 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

