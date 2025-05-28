Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kvika Banki Hf.: Íslandsbanki Hf. Requests Merger Discussions With Kvika Banki Hf.


2025-05-28 05:31:14
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Today, the Chairman of the Board and the CEO of Kvika banki hf. received a letter from Íslandsbanki hf. requesting to enter into merger discussions. The Board of Directors of Kvika banki hf. will review the matter and determine the bank's next steps.

Please note that this notice is a disclosure of inside information per article 7 of regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (“MAR”), which is implemented into Icelandic law with the act on measures against market abuse No 60/2021.


