Uber And 99 Suspend Services As São Paulo Enforces Motorcycle Taxi Ban Post-Fatal Accident

Uber And 99 Suspend Services As São Paulo Enforces Motorcycle Taxi Ban Post-Fatal Accident
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo's Uber and 99 halted motorcycle taxi services on May 26, 2025, complying with a court order from Judge Eduardo Gouvêa of the São Paulo State Court.
The ruling imposed daily fines of R$30,000 per company following a fatal crash on May 24 that killed 22-year-old passenger Larissa Barros Máximo Torres. The decision reignites a two-year legal battle over road safety and municipal authority in Brazil's largest city.
Mayor Ricardo Nunes banned paid motorcycle passenger transport in January 2023 via Decree 62.144, citing safety risks in a city with 1,031 traffic deaths in 2024. Motorcyclists accounted for nearly half of these fatalities.
Uber and 99 challenged the ban, arguing federal law permits ride-hailing services and overrides local restrictions. Courts have repeatedly overturned and reinstated the prohibition, creating regulatory limbo.
São Paulo's Motorcycle Taxi Debate
The companies claim their services address critical mobility gaps. 99 reported completing over 1 million motorcycle rides in São Paulo, while Uber noted legal operations in 20 other Brazilian cities.
Both emphasize driver background checks and insurance coverage. Critics counter that motorcycle taxis could worsen safety trends, citing reckless driving patterns observed among delivery riders.
Economic stakes remain high. The service reportedly cuts commute times by 50% in peripheral neighborhoods and could create 13,000 jobs. Low-income riders often choose motorcycles for affordability, paying up to 40% less than car services.
The court has given São Paulo's city council 90 days to formalize regulations, leaving commuters and drivers in uncertainty. Police investigate the May 24 crash and alleged corporate disobedience.
The outcome may set precedents for urban mobility conflicts nationwide, balancing innovation against local governance. As São Paulo grapples with overcrowded transit and safety concerns, its decisions will shape transport policy in Latin America's economic hub.
