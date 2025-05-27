Principal Owners Of Kansas City Current Acquire Danish Football Club HB Køge Women

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Purchasing HB Køge Women represents another historic investment by the Longs as the Longs had to first work collaboratively with the seller to separate the men's and women's teams so the Longs could solely purchase the women's team. This deal also represents one of the most significant women's sports transactions in Denmark history.

Principal owners of Kansas City Current, Angie and Chris Long, acquire Danish Football Club HB Køge Women.

Importantly, this acquisition is a continuation of Angie and Chris Long's unwavering commitment to investing in women's soccer at the highest level while raising the bar for players, supporters, and communities both nationally and internationally. HB Køge Women will begin the next chapter focused on returning to play at the highest level in Europe, boosted further by a significant investment by the Longs into building the preeminent women's youth football academy in Scandinavia.

"We are thrilled to have this opportunity to partner with HB Køge Women, the supporters, and, of course, the broader community," said co-owners Angie and Chris Long. "We are incredibly proud of everything the Kansas City Current has built, and we look forward to using that blueprint and working closely with key partners in Denmark to further elevate HB Køge Women and the region. Our goal is to win Danish League championships while competing successfully at the highest levels within the global football ecosystem."

Located approximately 30 minutes south of Copenhagen in Køge, HB Køge plays in the Kvindeliga, the highest level of women's football in Denmark organized by the Danish Football Association (DBU). HB Køge was founded through the merger of historic clubs Køge Boldklub and Herfølge Boldklub in 2009. HB Køge won the Kvindeliga, the highest division of women's football in Denmark, three straight seasons in 2021, 2022, and 2023. HB Køge also competed in the UEFA Women's Champions League in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

"We are incredibly appreciative to George Altirs and his team at Capelli Sport for their prior stewardship of the club, their significant investment, and the opportunity we now have to lead this premier women's club into the future," said Angie and Chris Long. "We look forward to continuing the close partnership with Capelli Sport as the preferred kit and athleticwear partner of HB Køge Women."

About the Kansas City Current

Founded in December 2020, the Kansas City Current is led by the ownership group of Angie Long, Chris Long, Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes. The team competes in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The Kansas City Current plays its home matches at CPKC Stadium, the first stadium purpose-built for a professional women's sports team. Named The Most Ambitious NWSL Club for two consecutive seasons by ESPN, the Current is proud of its many precedent-setting accomplishments. To receive updates on the Current visit kansascitycurrent.

About HB Køge Women

HB Køge Women was founded in 2009 through the merger of historic clubs Køge Boldklub and Herfølge Boldklub. Located approximately 30 minutes south of Copenhagen in Køge, the club plays in the Kvindeliga, the highest level of women's football in Denmark organized by the Danish Football Association (DBU). HB Køge won the Kvindeliga and competed in the UEFA Women's Champions League three straight seasons in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

About Ballard Capital

Ballard Capital is an investment company owned by Angie and Chris Long with a primary focus on sports and entertainment.

SOURCE Kansas City Current