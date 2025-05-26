MSAID Receives ISO/IEC 27001 Certificate From TÜV SÜD

MSAID Receives ISO/IEC 27001 Certificate From TÜV SÜD
ISO/IEC 27001 is the international standard for information security management, setting a framework for implementing, maintaining, and continually improving information security within an organization. By receiving this certificate, MSAID demonstrates its commitment to safeguarding information assets, meeting international compliance requirements, and mitigating operational risk.
“I am very proud of this achievement. It highlights our commitment to meet rigorous standards for information security.” said Dr. Martin Frejno, CEO of MSAID.“This is a key milestone for us and our customers, who rely on our technology in environments where data integrity and confidentiality are paramount.”
The certified ISMS covers MSAID's development and operation of software products in the field of biotechnology and related services, supporting clients in both the academic and biotech sector. The certificate validates that appropriate technical and organizational measures are in place to protect sensitive data from unauthorized access, disruption, or loss.
This is another step in MSAID's steady push for secure proteomics data processing on-premises and in the cloud. It emphasizes MSAID's commitment to develop secure, cloud-native software solutions and underscores MSAID's readiness for collaborations with partners operating under strict compliance mandates.
About MSAID GmbH
MSAID develops AI-driven software for proteomics, with the aim of enabling more efficient and scalable data analysis workflows. Founded by an interdisciplinary team of scientists, the company focuses on replacing conventional algorithms with machine learning to improve the depth, reliability, and interpretability of proteomic insights. For more information, please visit .
