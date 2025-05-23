₹12,000-Crore Jaypee Infratech Fraud Case: ED Conducts Searches At 15 Locations In Delhi-NCR, Mumbai
They are being probed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) over alleged fraud with homebuyers and investors and siphoning/diversion of funds.
Accoridng to news agency ANI, the search was conducted at 15 premises located in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai which include Jaypee Associates and its associated entities, Gaursons, Gulshan, Mahagun and Suraksha Realty.
