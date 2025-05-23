Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
₹12,000-Crore Jaypee Infratech Fraud Case: ED Conducts Searches At 15 Locations In Delhi-NCR, Mumbai

2025-05-23 05:02:05
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducting searches on Friday in connection with ₹12,000-crore fraud case allegedly involving Jaypee Infratech, Jaypee Associates Limited and others.

They are being probed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) over alleged fraud with homebuyers and investors and siphoning/diversion of funds.

Accoridng to news agency ANI, the search was conducted at 15 premises located in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai which include Jaypee Associates and its associated entities, Gaursons, Gulshan, Mahagun and Suraksha Realty.

