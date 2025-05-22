Klüber Lubrication Appoints Christopher J. Licursi As CEO Of North American Operations

Klüber Lubrication Appoints Christopher J. Licursi As CEO Of North American Operations
"Welcoming Chris to our team fills me with enthusiasm," said Dr. Wolfgang Sammer, CEO of Klüber Lubrication at the company's global headquarters in Munich, Germany. "His ability to mobilize people and deliver results will be fundamental to accelerating our growth in North America. Chris's strategic mindset and skill in uniting global teams will help us meet – and exceed – our ambitious goals."
As CEO, Licursi will oversee Klüber Lubrication North American operations, accelerate growth strategies, and expand the company's regional impact. He will also focus on innovation, operational excellence, and delivering customer value across a wide range of industrial sectors.
"I'm honored to join Klüber Lubrication, a company that combines deep technical expertise with a culture of partnership and innovation," said Chris Licursi. "Together with our North American team and global colleagues, I look forward to building on this legacy to drive sustainable growth, enhance service excellence, and create long-term value for our customers."
About Klüber Lubrication
Klüber Lubrication, a member of the Freudenberg Group, is a global manufacturer of premium specialty lubricants serving industries including automotive, food and beverage, energy, and manufacturing. The company is known for its customized solutions, advanced R&D, and collaborative partnerships that optimize performance and reliability.
SOURCE Klüber Lubrication
