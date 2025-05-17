The Chiriquí Governorate Imposes A Curfew And Bans Alcohol Consumption In Four Districts

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) In response to the increase in crime, riots, and acts of violence during recent social protests, the Chiriquí provincial government has issued a resolution imposing extraordinary measures in the districts of Remedios, San Félix, San Lorenzo, and Tolé. Starting Saturday, May 17, a curfew for minors goes into effect in the four aforementioned districts. The measure restricts the movement of minors from 6:00 pm to 5:00 am the following day, with no set end date. Parents and guardians will be responsible for compliance with this provision. Additionally, the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited on beaches, rivers, resorts, bars, and commercial establishments from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 a.m. the following day.

The only exceptions are activities carried out on private property and in closed establishments, provided they comply with legal regulations. The resolution instructs the mayors of the affected districts to immediately review the permits granted for events and activities involving the sale of alcohol, as well as to adopt preventive measures to avoid risky situations. It also empowers justices of the peace, the National Police, SENAFRONT, and SENAN to intervene in cases of noncompliance. Governor Aixa Santamaría Muñoz urged“strict and permanent surveillance” and indicated that these measures could be expanded to other districts if risk conditions persist.

