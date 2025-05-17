The Chiriquí Governorate Imposes A Curfew And Bans Alcohol Consumption In Four Districts

The Chiriquí Governorate Imposes A Curfew And Bans Alcohol Consumption In Four Districts -
Teachers' March in Chiriquí Against CSS
The only exceptions are activities carried out on private property and in closed establishments, provided they comply with legal regulations. The resolution instructs the mayors of the affected districts to immediately review the permits granted for events and activities involving the sale of alcohol, as well as to adopt preventive measures to avoid risky situations. It also empowers justices of the peace, the National Police, SENAFRONT, and SENAN to intervene in cases of noncompliance. Governor Aixa Santamaría Muñoz urged“strict and permanent surveillance” and indicated that these measures could be expanded to other districts if risk conditions persist.
Police Clear the Roads in Chiriquí
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment