Feather Friendly® Launches Evolution™, A Bird-Safe Material Built To Last Through 40 Migrations

TORONTO, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a leader in the bird-glass collision prevention space, is proud to announce the launch of, a proprietary, second-generation material set to redefine how the built environment is made safer for birds. With untreated glass killing over a billion birds annually in the US alone , EvolutionTM will form a critical part of the crusade to protect birds from this invisible menace.

Developed over four years of dedicated research and innovation, Feather Friendly EvolutionTM will provide unmatched durability and performance in bird collision deterrence, lasting more than 20 years, or over 40 bird migration cycles. Its performance and lifespan position it as one of the most groundbreaking advancements in wildlife conservation.

“Feather Friendly EvolutionTM is the inevitable result of our 'birds-first' approach to innovation,” said Paul Groleau , Vice President at Feather Friendly .“We're not just putting out another product-we see ourselves as an essential part of the larger effort to help nature thrive alongside human development. With Feather Friendly EvolutionTM, we've created a material that reflects that responsibility: long-lasting, environment friendly, and built to protect not just the current generation of birds, but many more to follow.”





Feather Friendly EvolutionTM brings 20-year durability to Feather Friendly's Large-format Pro line, making it the most advanced bird collision solution available today. Pictured: Feather Friendly's iconic McCormick Place project in Chicago.



Key Features of Feather Friendly EvolutionTM:



Unmatched Durability – A lifespan of 20+ years ensures long-term protection.

All-Season Installation – Can be installed in temperatures as low as -20°C, enabling year-round application in colder climates.

Low Environmental Footprint – Long life reduces waste and the need for frequent replacements.

PFAS-Free – Manufactured without Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances, ensuring a safer environmental profile. Backed by a 15-Year Warranty – Reinforcing Feather Friendly's commitment to quality and longevity.



Feather Friendly EvolutionTM will be integrated into the company's Large-format Pro product line , enhancing these trusted solutions with even greater performance.

About Feather Friendly

Since 2006, Feather Friendly® has been dedicated to preventing bird-glass collisions with a suite of scientifically proven solutions. Tested and approved by the American Bird Conservancy and Dr. Daniel Klem Jr., and recommended by several advocacy groups and non-profit organizations, our high-quality products are effective for both retrofits and new builds, significantly reducing bird-glass collisions.

