403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Raízen’S $439 Million Q1 2025 Loss Exposes Biofuel Giant’S Operational Crisis
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Raízen, the world's largest sugarcane processor and a key Shell fuel distributor in Brazil, reported a net loss of R$3 billion ($439 million) for Q4 FY2024/25, according to LSEG data.
This marks a 186% deterioration from its R$879 million ($154 million) loss in the same period last year, capping a fiscal year marred by operational failures and financial strain.
Plummeting production defined the quarter. Sugarcane crushing fell 30% year-on-year as drought and August 2024 wildfires destroyed 7% of crops, slashing sugar sales by 50% and ethanol volumes by 15%.
Adjusted EBITDA collapsed 53% to R$2 billion ($302 million), missing analyst forecasts by R$2 billion ($307 million). Revenue narrowly reached R$58 billion ($10 billion), 1.9% below expectations.
Compounding these challenges, Raízen's fuel division faltered. Gasoline and diesel margins shrunk against a high base period boosted by 2023 tax credits, while trading operations delivered weaker contributions.
Raízen Grapples With Debt Surge and Investor Backlash
The company's net debt ballooned 79% to R$34 billion ($6 billion), pushing its leverage ratio to 3.2x EBITDA-more than double 2023's 1.3x. Management now scrambles to stabilize finances.
New CEO Nelson Gomes halted dividend payments and prioritized R$500 million ($88 million) in cost cuts, abandoning non-core projects. Capex will drop 18% next fiscal year to R$9-9.8 billion ($2-2 billion), focusing solely on completing two second-gen ethanol plants.
Asset sales loom as debt reduction becomes critical: BTG Pactual analysts warn 2025 EBITDA could fall 15% to R$12 billion ($2 billion), threatening covenant compliance.
Investors have punished the stock, which lost 48% of its value over 12 months. Shareholders absorbed a R$19 billion ($3 billion) market cap erosion as crushing volumes missed even pessimistic targets by 6%.
Operational missteps compounded macro pressures-Brazil's benchmark Selic rate remains at 13.75%, inflating financing costs for Raízen's R$36 billion ($6 billion) net debt.
The company's second-gen ethanol pivot offers limited near-term relief. Despite opening the world's largest cellulosic ethanol plant in Bonfim, E2G output fell 16% last quarter.
Analysts note receivables-backed financing for these projects now accounts for 40% of total debt, exposing Raízen to refinancing risks if rates stay elevated.
As the 2025/26 harvest begins, Raízen faces a credibility test. Last year's“structural reset” failed to prevent a second consecutive quarterly loss exceeding R$2 billion ($439 million).
With cane processing targets set at 72-75 million tons-below pre-crisis levels-the biofuel titan must prove its streamlined operations can withstand both climate volatility and Brazil's harsh credit environment.
This marks a 186% deterioration from its R$879 million ($154 million) loss in the same period last year, capping a fiscal year marred by operational failures and financial strain.
Plummeting production defined the quarter. Sugarcane crushing fell 30% year-on-year as drought and August 2024 wildfires destroyed 7% of crops, slashing sugar sales by 50% and ethanol volumes by 15%.
Adjusted EBITDA collapsed 53% to R$2 billion ($302 million), missing analyst forecasts by R$2 billion ($307 million). Revenue narrowly reached R$58 billion ($10 billion), 1.9% below expectations.
Compounding these challenges, Raízen's fuel division faltered. Gasoline and diesel margins shrunk against a high base period boosted by 2023 tax credits, while trading operations delivered weaker contributions.
Raízen Grapples With Debt Surge and Investor Backlash
The company's net debt ballooned 79% to R$34 billion ($6 billion), pushing its leverage ratio to 3.2x EBITDA-more than double 2023's 1.3x. Management now scrambles to stabilize finances.
New CEO Nelson Gomes halted dividend payments and prioritized R$500 million ($88 million) in cost cuts, abandoning non-core projects. Capex will drop 18% next fiscal year to R$9-9.8 billion ($2-2 billion), focusing solely on completing two second-gen ethanol plants.
Asset sales loom as debt reduction becomes critical: BTG Pactual analysts warn 2025 EBITDA could fall 15% to R$12 billion ($2 billion), threatening covenant compliance.
Investors have punished the stock, which lost 48% of its value over 12 months. Shareholders absorbed a R$19 billion ($3 billion) market cap erosion as crushing volumes missed even pessimistic targets by 6%.
Operational missteps compounded macro pressures-Brazil's benchmark Selic rate remains at 13.75%, inflating financing costs for Raízen's R$36 billion ($6 billion) net debt.
The company's second-gen ethanol pivot offers limited near-term relief. Despite opening the world's largest cellulosic ethanol plant in Bonfim, E2G output fell 16% last quarter.
Analysts note receivables-backed financing for these projects now accounts for 40% of total debt, exposing Raízen to refinancing risks if rates stay elevated.
As the 2025/26 harvest begins, Raízen faces a credibility test. Last year's“structural reset” failed to prevent a second consecutive quarterly loss exceeding R$2 billion ($439 million).
With cane processing targets set at 72-75 million tons-below pre-crisis levels-the biofuel titan must prove its streamlined operations can withstand both climate volatility and Brazil's harsh credit environment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment