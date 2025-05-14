403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
SLC Agrícola Leverages Farm Expansion And Yield Recovery For Record Q1 2025 Profit
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) SLC Agrícola, a leading Brazilian agricultural producer, reported a net profit of R$511 million ($90 million) for Q1 2025, marking a 123.1% year-over-year surge, according to its earnings release.
Revenue climbed 101% to R$2.33 billion ($409 million), driven by expanded soybean cultivation and productivity rebounds after weather disruptions in 2023/24.
Adjusted EBITDA rose 34% to R$943 million ($165 million), though free cash flow turned sharply negative at -R$1.42 billion (-$249 million) due to strategic land acquisitions and input payments.
The company attributed its growth to a 30.9% increase in soybean production volumes and a 25.9% rise in cotton output. Key operational regions recovered yields by 15-20% compared to the prior year, when extreme weather slashed productivity.
Cotton performance stood out, with Fazenda Pamplona achieving a record lint yield of 164 arrobas per hectare. Strategic land purchases totaled R$636 million ($112 million), including final payments for the Paysandu, Paladino, and Unaí farms, while R$281 million ($49 million) settled remaining stakes in subsidiary SLC LandCo.
Financial discipline underpinned the results despite cash burn. Net debt/EBITDA remained manageable at 2.27x, with hedging locking in prices for 83.8% of soybean, 50.6% of corn, and 49.6% of cotton production.
Gross Margins Expanded Amid Expansion Phase
Gross margins expanded 13.2 percentage points to 46.2%, reflecting cost controls and favorable commodity pricing. Analysts noted the cash flow strain aligns with SLC's aggressive expansion phase, targeting 400,000+ hectares under management by 2026.
Market risks persist as global trade tensions and input cost volatility pressure margins. The firm's R$1.42 billion ($249 million) quarterly cash outflow highlights its bet on scalable farmland assets, though investors may question near-term liquidity.
SLC 's integrated crop-livestock operations, bolstered by recent acquisitions like Sierentz Agro Brasil, aim to diversify revenue streams amid fluctuating grain markets.
The results underscore SLC's dual focus on operational recovery and territorial growth, positioning it to capitalize on Brazil's rising agricultural exports.
With soybean output projected to grow 12% nationally in 2025, the company's expanded land bank and hedging strategy may buffer against price swings. Yet analysts caution that sustained high interest rates could inflate working capital needs, testing its balance sheet resilience.
Revenue climbed 101% to R$2.33 billion ($409 million), driven by expanded soybean cultivation and productivity rebounds after weather disruptions in 2023/24.
Adjusted EBITDA rose 34% to R$943 million ($165 million), though free cash flow turned sharply negative at -R$1.42 billion (-$249 million) due to strategic land acquisitions and input payments.
The company attributed its growth to a 30.9% increase in soybean production volumes and a 25.9% rise in cotton output. Key operational regions recovered yields by 15-20% compared to the prior year, when extreme weather slashed productivity.
Cotton performance stood out, with Fazenda Pamplona achieving a record lint yield of 164 arrobas per hectare. Strategic land purchases totaled R$636 million ($112 million), including final payments for the Paysandu, Paladino, and Unaí farms, while R$281 million ($49 million) settled remaining stakes in subsidiary SLC LandCo.
Financial discipline underpinned the results despite cash burn. Net debt/EBITDA remained manageable at 2.27x, with hedging locking in prices for 83.8% of soybean, 50.6% of corn, and 49.6% of cotton production.
Gross Margins Expanded Amid Expansion Phase
Gross margins expanded 13.2 percentage points to 46.2%, reflecting cost controls and favorable commodity pricing. Analysts noted the cash flow strain aligns with SLC's aggressive expansion phase, targeting 400,000+ hectares under management by 2026.
Market risks persist as global trade tensions and input cost volatility pressure margins. The firm's R$1.42 billion ($249 million) quarterly cash outflow highlights its bet on scalable farmland assets, though investors may question near-term liquidity.
SLC 's integrated crop-livestock operations, bolstered by recent acquisitions like Sierentz Agro Brasil, aim to diversify revenue streams amid fluctuating grain markets.
The results underscore SLC's dual focus on operational recovery and territorial growth, positioning it to capitalize on Brazil's rising agricultural exports.
With soybean output projected to grow 12% nationally in 2025, the company's expanded land bank and hedging strategy may buffer against price swings. Yet analysts caution that sustained high interest rates could inflate working capital needs, testing its balance sheet resilience.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment