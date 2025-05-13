Claritas Neurocloud™ For Brain Imaging Analysis To Commence Commercialization On Execution Of Partnership Between Claritas And Qubiotech

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON and SAO PAULO, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“Claritas”), a healthcare technology company specializing in advanced medical image processing, segmentation, and AI solutions for the medical industry, is pleased to announce that it has finalized a partnership with. (“Qubiotech”), a company with expertise in analysis, localization and quantification of brain biomarkers in MRI, PET and SPECT images.

Claritas NeurocloudTM, provides powerful solutions for analysis, localization and quantification of conditions/biomarkers in the brain by combining Claritas' capabilities of image enhancement, reconstruction and noise reduction in PET, SPECT and MRI with Qubiotech's expertise on brain imaging.

The demand for brain imaging and screening is rapidly increasing due to expanding clinical applications in neurological and psychiatric conditions. With increasing lifespans and rising aging populations, the incidence of cognitive and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and Dementia is becoming more prevalent. Additionally, the recognition and rise in mental health conditions are contributing to the heightened demand for brain imaging. Detection, analysis, and diagnosis in these areas are leading to a greater need, emphasizing the importance and existing gap in detection and diagnosis.

Among the most promising applications of the combined technologies is the quantification of amyloid burden using the centiloid scale in PET imaging - a key metric in the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment decision-making for Alzheimer's disease. As new disease-modifying therapies for Alzheimer's become available, the integration of Claritas' image enhancement tools with Qubiotech's quantitative PET analytics ensures accurate, standardized assessment of amyloid load, crucial for patient selection and therapy monitoring.

Daniel Fernandez Mosquera, CEO of Qubiotech, stated, "We are pleased to collaborate with Claritas as we believe this partnership will enhance our services and allow us to broaden our reach. The integration of Qubiotech's capabilities with Claritas' technology significantly amplifies our potential and jointly we will bring valuable diagnostic tools to clinicians."

Claritas NeurocloudTM can be used to determine the location of abnormal areas of patients' brains, quantify hypo- and hypermetabolism areas, determine whether grey or white matter atrophy is within the expected range of the patient's age, and aid in monitoring the evolution of neurodegenerative diseases. All of this in an efficient and smooth workflow.

Chetan Baxi, CEO of Claritas HealthTech Ltd commented,“We are excited to partner with Qubiotech and combine our capabilities to put state of the art diagnostic technology in the clinicians' workflow." He further noted,“Claritas NeurocloudTM can substantially aid in the accurate detection of various brain conditions and can be applied across PET CT/MRI, MRI, and SPECT imaging modalities, thereby improving patient outcomes."

Claritas NeurocloudTM is agnostic to hardware and hence works with all scanner types/manufacturers.

About Claritas HealthTech

Claritas conducts research and development in the fields of image enhancement, machine vision and artificial intelligence (“AI”) with a focus on medical image processing and AI assisted interpretation and diagnostics. Claritas aims to transform the diagnostics industry with powerful and effective software products created using image enhancement and AI technology enabling and assisting doctors and physicians to make accurate diagnosis and improve patient lives. All Claritas products are compliant with HIPPA, DPDPA and GDPR requirements. For more information, please visit

For Enquiries, please contact:

Devika Dutt

Claritas HealthTech Ltd

