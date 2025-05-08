Vilkyškių Pieninė AB Signed An Agreement To Acquire Shares Of Marijampolės Pieno Konservai UAB
Ownership right of the Company's shares will transfer to AB Vilkyškių pieninė only if approval for the concentration is obtained from the Competition Council of the Republic of Lithuania and all other preconditions set out in the SPA are fulfilled.
The final purchase price for the Company's shares will be determined after the completion of the financial due diligence process and based on the Company's current performance results, as stipulated in the SPA. Once the exact number of shares to be acquired and the final price are established, this information will be publicly disclosed.
