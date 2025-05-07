Dynabook Unveils New Copilot-Ready Portégé ® And Tecra ® Laptops With Intel® Coretm Ultra Series 2 Processors And Wi-Fi 7

All-New Portégé® X40-M Series 2, Tecra® A40-M and Tecra ® A60-M Series 2 Laptops Bring Powerful AI, Smarter Security, and Future-Ready Connectivity to Business and Education

IRVINE, Calif., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynabook Americas, Inc. , the gold standard for long-lasting, professional-grade laptops, today introduced its latest generation of business-class laptops: the Portégé® X40-M Series 2 , Tecra® A40-M Series 2 , and Tecra® A60-M Series 2 . Powered by the new Intel® CoreTM Ultra Series 2 processors, and equipped with Wi-Fi 7, and Windows 11 Pro, these premium Copilot-ready devices represent Dynabook's most advanced and AI-enhanced generation of productivity-focused PCs to date.

"These new -M Series 2 laptops give business and education professionals the modern tools they need to thrive in an increasingly AI-driven workplace," said James Robbins, General Manager, Dynabook Americas, Inc. "With smarter architecture, faster connectivity, and Windows 11 Pro paired with Microsoft Copilot, we're delivering powerful, secure devices that unlock productivity in entirely new ways."

Built for Business with Modern Design and Durability

The 14-inch Portégé X40-M Series 2 stands out with its premium, lightweight aluminum alloy chassis, offering both executive-level style and MIL-STD-810H durability. Complementing it, the Tecra A40-M Series 2 and A60-M Series 2 feature similarly durable, dark blue chassis designs in thin and lightweight form factors. All three models include 16:10 premium displays with optional touch, full-size backlit keyboards (with a 10-key on the A60-M), and large, responsive ClickPads. Dedicated hotkeys for Teams and Zoom conferencing, along with studio-grade webcams and audio, help professionals look and sound their best in every setting.

Windows 11 Pro + Microsoft Copilot = Future-Ready Productivity

These -M Series 2 laptops ship with Windows 11 Pro, giving professionals the enterprise-grade security, IT manageability, and productivity features they rely on. Even more compelling: these systems are Microsoft Copilot-ready, fully optimized for AI-powered workflows via the integrated NPU and the dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard.

With Copilot, users can:



Automate repetitive tasks

Summarize long emails and documents

Generate visual content

Receive intelligent suggestions based on context

Utilize AI to provide intelligent analytics on data Get a head start on daunting work tasks

The dedicated Copilot key makes accessing AI assistance seamless, enabling users to bring AI into their workflow with a single tap, whether in Microsoft 365 apps, Outlook, or browser-based tools.

Powered by Intel® CoreTM Ultra Series 2

The latest Intel ® Core TM Ultra Series 2 processors bring next-gen hybrid architecture with a new Low Power Efficient core cluster and an onboard Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for fast, on-device AI acceleration. Combined with integrated Intel® ArcTM graphics, these chips help professionals collaborate, create, and multitask more smoothly and securely, while maximizing battery life for all-day work.

Smarter Connectivity with Wi-Fi 7 and Full Port Selection

Wi-Fi 7 support enables faster, lower-latency wireless networking, ensuring better performance for cloud apps, video calls, and large downloads-even in crowded wireless environments. Each laptop also includes a full set of business-essential ports, including ThunderboltTM 4, HDMI®, USB Type-A, microSD, and LAN, supporting a range of peripherals without the need for adapters.

Enterprise-Grade Security and Support

All three laptops are Secured-core PCs, offering the highest level of hardware, firmware, and software protection. Features include Trusted Platform Module (dTPM) 2.0, optional biometric authentication (face and fingerprint), and support for built-in smart card readers-making them ideal for use in highly regulated or data-sensitive industries.

For added peace of mind, Dynabook backs its laptops with one of the best warranties in the business. The optional +Care Service® Warranty with On-site provides up to four years of support with onsite service, reducing IT burdens and maximizing uptime.

Pricing and Availability

The Portégé X40-M Series 2, Tecra A40-M Series 2, and Tecra A60-M Series 2 are available now for custom configuration through authorized Dynabook partners, with prices starting under at $1200) . For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" dynaboo .

Dynabook EZ Buy configurations are available today:



Portégé X40-M (Series 2): MSRP $1,249

Tecra A40-M (Series 2) : MSRP $1,199 Tecra A60-M (Series 2): MSRP $1,249

