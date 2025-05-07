Job&Talent Appoints Linda Höglund As Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MADRID, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Job&Talent, a world-leading and AI-powered marketplace for essential work, is pleased to announce the appointment of Linda Höglund as Chief Financial Officer. As Job&Talent enters the next phase of its development with focus on AI-powered growth and expansion of its tech-enabled workforce management platform, Linda will be part of the leadership team driving this path forwards.

Linda Höglund has over 20 years of international experience in strategy, finance, operations and general management. Prior to joining Job&Talent, she served as the Chief Operating Officer at Klarna, where she was responsible for driving operational excellence across the organization and supporting continued growth and corporate governance. She also previously held the role of Chief Financial Officer at Klarna. Linda's career spans several high-growth and publicly listed companies, including Chief Financial Officer roles at Electronic Arts, Grab and Digital Illusions. Linda Höglund succeeds Paolo Savini-Nicci, who stepped down from the role after a planned transition period to spend some well-deserved time with his family and focus on new projects.

Linda Höglund, Chief Financial Officer at Job&Talent, said: “I am thrilled to join Job&Talent, a pioneering force in the industry. I look forward to leveraging my diverse financial and operational expertise to drive strategic financial initiatives and support the continued growth of this dynamic organization. Together with the leadership team and our Board members, we will lead the organization to unlock the next stage of growth and navigate the future with agility, resilience, and a commitment to excellence.”

Juan Urdiales, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at Job&Talent, said: “We are delighted to welcome Linda as our CFO. Her appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Job&Talent, as her expertise in steering companies through various growth stages aligns seamlessly with our vision for the future. With extensive experience and a proven track record in finance and strategy, she is well-equipped to support Job&Talent through its next phase of growth.

We also want to express our gratitude to our outgoing CFO, Paolo. Since joining Job&Talent in early 2019, he has been instrumental in guiding us through multiple successful funding rounds and scaling the company. On behalf of the entire team, we thank him for his invaluable contributions and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

ABOUT JOB&TALENT

Job&Talent is a world-leading marketplace for essential work, matching great people with great companies directly through its platform. Founded in 2009, its mission is to empower workers by offering stability, faster job placements and fair treatment, while supporting companies with efficient workforce management solutions. The AI-enabled platform streamlines and automates workforce management, helping businesses achieve higher productivity and workforce reliability. In 2024, Job&Talent placed over 300,000 workers in more than 3,250 companies across industries like logistics and retail. Headquartered in Madrid, Job&Talent operates in 10 countries across Europe, the U.S., and Latin America, backed by leading investors such as Atomico, Kinnevik, and Softbank. For more information, please visit .

